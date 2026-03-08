

During the Raisina Dialogue 2026, the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, provided a comprehensive analysis of the strategic outcomes following Operation Sindoor.





In a conversation with Harsh V Pant of the Observer Research Foundation, a renowned policy expert, the General emphasised that the operation marked a significant departure from previous military doctrines, establishing a "new normal" for India's national security apparatus.





The General articulated that effective deterrence is built upon three essential pillars: credibility, capability, and the unequivocal will to wage war.





He noted that Operation Sindoor was a landmark moment where India successfully demonstrated all three components simultaneously. This execution served as a clear signal that the nation has moved beyond theoretical posturing to a practical application of decisive deterrence.





A primary takeaway from the conflict is India's formalised policy of retaliation. General Dwivedi stated that the military will now respond to terror actions on its own terms and conditions, rather than being bound by traditional reactive patterns. This shift ensures that the timing, location, and scale of any counter-response remain at the discretion of Indian strategic planners.





Inter-agency synergy emerged as another critical lesson from the operation. The General highlighted that modern warfare requires more than just tri-service cooperation; it demands the seamless integration of intelligence agencies, logistics stakeholders, and various support organisations.





He remarked that the level of coordination achieved was unprecedented, though he stressed the need for even deeper synchronisation in future engagements .





Addressing the technical aspects of the battlefield, the Army Chief discussed the management of the Tactical Battle Area (TBA). He suggested that the evolving nature of electronic warfare and surveillance necessitates a "literal" approach to identifying and controlling assets.





This involves developing sophisticated mechanisms to distinguish between friendly and enemy forces within highly contested and transparent environments.





Finally, General Dwivedi touched upon the necessity of moving away from large, visible troop deployments which are easily targeted in the modern age. He argued for the use of smaller, self-contained units that can remain undetected while still being capable of generating a "mass effect" at the specific point of decision.





This transition towards agility and stealth represents a fundamental change in how the Indian Army intends to project power in future conflicts.





FirstPost







