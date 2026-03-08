



Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s official visit to India has concluded with a landmark development in bilateral relations, as the two nations agreed to elevate their partnership to the level of a Strategic Partnership focused on digitalisation and sustainability.





This marks a significant step forward in the diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Helsinki, reflecting shared priorities in technology, innovation, and environmental responsibility.





President Stubb was warmly seen off at the airport by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, underscoring the cordiality of the visit. His arrival in India had been at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the programme was designed to strengthen ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres.





During his stay, President Stubb served as the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, where he addressed global leaders, policymakers, and academics. His participation highlighted Finland’s commitment to engaging with India on issues of international importance, particularly in areas such as security, sustainability, and digital transformation.





High-level discussions with Prime Minister Modi centred on expanding cooperation in multilateral forums, enhancing economic partnerships, and deepening people-to-people connections. The talks were followed by a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of the visiting dignitary, further cementing the warmth of the relationship.





President Stubb also met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate discussions with him. These engagements reflected the breadth of India’s institutional outreach to Finland, ensuring that the partnership is anchored at multiple levels of governance.





Beyond New Delhi, the Finnish President travelled to Mumbai, where he met with the Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He interacted with business leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration in trade and investment, and addressed students at the University of Mumbai, emphasising the importance of educational and cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties.





This visit was particularly notable as it was President Stubb’s first to India in his current role. It followed closely on the heels of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s participation in the AI Impact Summit in February, signalling a sustained momentum in India-Finland relations.





Together, these visits demonstrate a shared commitment to building a robust partnership that spans technology, sustainability, and global governance.





India and Finland already enjoy a warm relationship rooted in shared democratic values, with Finland serving as a key partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region. The elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership is expected to provide fresh impetus to cooperation, ensuring that both countries can work together more closely on pressing global challenges.





