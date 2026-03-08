



A Kerala-based firm, Axl Drone, has achieved a significant milestone by supplying 30 indigenously developed drones to the Indian Army, all bearing the 'Made in Kerala' label.





Christened Axl Peregrine after the world's fastest bird, the peregrine falcon, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are tailored for critical military missions, showcasing Kerala's growing prowess in defence technology.





The handover ceremony took place at the Research and Development wing of Axl Drone's facility in KINFRA Park, Kalamassery, near Kochi.





Senior consultant Abdul Noushad and director P J Joseph presented the drones along with their control consoles to Army representatives, marking a proud moment for indigenous manufacturing.





These drones boast impressive performance specifications suited to demanding operational environments. They achieve a top speed of 54 km/h, enabling swift deployment, and offer a flight endurance of 45 minutes with the capability to hover stationary for up to 50 minutes—ideal for surveillance and reconnaissance tasks.





Equipped with advanced infrared thermal cameras, the Axl Peregrine captures footage in stunning 4K resolution, providing crystal-clear imagery even in low-light or adverse conditions. Operators benefit from optical zoom functionality extending up to six times, enhancing target identification at extended ranges.





Control remains firmly in the hands of the operator, with a reliable line-of-sight range of 10 kilometres. The drones are ruggedized to function across a broad temperature spectrum, from 0 to 40 degrees Celsius, ensuring reliability in diverse terrains from high-altitude borders to tropical zones.





Remarkably, every component—from the airframe and batteries to the sophisticated software—is fabricated within Kerala, underscoring the state's self-reliance in high-tech defence production.





The total weight, including battery, stands at a lightweight 2.3 kg, facilitating easy transport and rapid launch by ground troops.





Axl Drone's journey began in 2019, with strategic facilities spread across the state to optimise innovation and production. The R&D hub thrives at Kalamassery Infopark, manufacturing occurs at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad, and software development pulses from U L Cyberpark in Kozhikode—a networked ecosystem driving technological advancement.





Leadership at the helm includes CEO Jo Kuncheriyan, a Palakkad native who built a successful career as an American IT entrepreneur, and managing director Robin Zacharias, whose vision has propelled the company into the defence sector.





Looking ahead, director P J Joseph revealed ongoing research to enable simultaneous control of four drones via a single laptop interface, potentially revolutionising multi-UAV operations for the Army. Senior consultant Abdul Noushad highlighted preparations for the next phase of projects, promising enhanced capabilities tailored to evolving military needs.





This development aligns with India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, reducing import dependency and bolstering local innovation.





The Axl Peregrine's deployment in critical sectors not only strengthens the Army's tactical edge but also positions Kerala as a burgeoning hub for UAV technology, with potential ripple effects across aerospace and security domains.





