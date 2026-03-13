



One of the first crude oil tankers to reach Mumbai Port since the escalation of the Iran-US conflict has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the precarious state of global energy shipping routes.





The Liberia-flagged vessel, Shenlong Suezmax, docked at Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was secured at Jawahar Dweep by 6:06 pm, according to reports from news agency ANI.





The tanker, which loaded 135,335 metric tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port on 1 March and departed two days later, is destined for refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The discharge process is anticipated to span approximately 36 hours, ensuring a vital supply of petroleum products amid rising regional tensions.





Owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Athens-based Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd, the ship carries a multinational crew of 29, including nationals from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines. An Indian captain leads the team, underscoring the significant involvement of Indian seafarers in international maritime operations.





Maritime tracking data reveals a critical manoeuvre during the vessel's passage. On 8 March, Shenlong Suezmax entered the Strait of Hormuz but promptly vanished from tracking systems. The ship had deliberately switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder—a standard VHF radio device that broadcasts a vessel's identity, position, speed, and course to prevent collisions and aid navigation.





This tactic, known as "going dark," is a common practice among shipping firms in high-risk zones to evade potential targeting or surveillance by hostile actors. The tanker re-emerged on tracking systems on 9 March, having safely cleared the strait. Such measures reflect the heightened dangers in this vital chokepoint.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, handles over 20 million barrels of crude oil daily—equivalent to about one-fifth of global consumption and nearly a quarter of seaborne oil trade. Any disruption here could tighten supplies and drive up prices worldwide, though analysts note minimal long-term impact due to alternative routes.





Iran has intensified controls over the strait amid the conflict. Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' naval forces, stated that vessels must secure Tehran's approval to pass. In a post on X, he referenced two ships—Express Rome and Mayuree Naree—that ignored warnings and were intercepted on Wednesday.





"Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," Tangsiri declared, warning against trusting "empty promises." Iranian state media has echoed this, imposing stricter restrictions while assuring safe passage for ships not aligned with US or Israeli interests.





The timing coincides with broader Israel-Iran hostilities, amplifying risks in the Persian Gulf. Despite these threats, Shenlong Suezmax's successful transit demonstrates the resilience of commercial shipping, albeit under shadow protocols.





India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways reports that 28 Indian-flagged vessels remain active in the Persian Gulf. Of these, 24 carrying 677 Indian seafarers are west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four with 101 crew members are east of it.





In response, the ministry activated a 24-hour control room on 28 February, in coordination with the Directorate General of Shipping. This facility monitors developments and prepares assistance as needed. Indian authorities are collaborating with embassies, ship managers, and recruitment agencies to safeguard seafarers.





This incident underscores India's vulnerability to Hormuz disruptions, given its heavy reliance on Gulf oil imports. Yet, the safe arrival of Shenlong Suezmax offers reassurance, even as geopolitical strains persist.





Agencies







