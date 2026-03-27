



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a sweeping set of defence proposals valued at approximately ₹2.38 lakh crore, announced PIB.





This landmark decision underscores the Indian government's commitment to bolstering military capabilities amid evolving regional security challenges.





Among the key approvals is the procurement of the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This advanced air defence platform, already partially inducted from Russia, enhances India's layered missile defence architecture, capable of engaging aerial threats at ranges up to 400 km.





The DAC also greenlit the overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates, critical for sustaining the IAF's backbone fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters. This maintenance initiative will extend the operational life of these multi-role aircraft, ensuring high availability rates without dependency on foreign overhauls.





For the Indian Army, approvals include the Air Defence Tracked System, a mobile platform designed to neutralise low-flying aircraft and drones, addressing gaps in short-range air defence exposed in recent conflicts.





Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition has been cleared, vital for upgrading the firepower of main battle tanks like the T-90 and Arjun. This ammunition penetrates modern reactive armour, enhancing anti-tank capabilities against armoured threats from neighbouring adversaries.





The High Capacity Radio Relay system will modernise battlefield communications, providing secure, high-bandwidth data links for real-time command and control across diverse terrains.





The Dhanush Gun System, an indigenous 155mm/45 calibre howitzer, receives further procurement nods. Developed by the Ordnance Factory Board, it bolsters artillery mobility and precision strikes, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.





Additionally, the Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System equips the Army with versatile UAVs for persistent surveillance, operable from unprepared sites, ideal for forward areas along contested borders.





Shifting to the IAF, the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement replaces ageing An-32 and Il-76 fleets. These new aircraft will fulfil strategic airlift needs, enabling rapid troop and equipment deployment over long distances.





Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, likely advanced UCAVs, mark a leap in unmanned combat capabilities. They will enable precision strikes deep into enemy territory, reducing risks to pilots in high-threat environments.





For maritime forces, Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles (Hovercraft) have been approved. These versatile platforms support high-speed coastal patrols, reconnaissance, search and rescue, and logistics in littoral zones, enhancing the Navy's amphibious operations.





These approvals form part of a record-breaking fiscal year for defence acquisitions. In FY26, the DAC has issued Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 55 proposals totalling ₹6.73 lakh Crores.





Capital procurement contracts signed so far in the current fiscal stand at 503 proposals worth ₹2.28 lakh Crores—the highest ever in any single year. This surge reflects accelerated indigenisation and private sector involvement.





The S-400 integration, in particular, strengthens India's deterrence against aerial incursions, complementing systems like Akash and MRSAM. Amid tensions with China and Pakistan, it fortifies air superiority.





Unmanned Combat Jets and strike drones signal a pivot towards network-centric warfare, integrating AI and swarm tactics for future battlefields.





Procurements like Dhanush and MTA emphasise indigenous manufacturing, with offsets mandating technology transfers and local production, reducing import reliance from over 70% to targeted levels below 50% by 2027.





Challenges persist, including execution timelines and integration with legacy systems. However, the DAC's proactive stance positions India as a formidable defence power. This wave of approvals not only plugs capability voids but also stimulates the domestic industry, generating jobs and fostering innovation in aerospace and defence sectors.





PIB







