



The Ministry of Defence marked a significant step forward in bolstering India's air and maritime defence on Friday by signing contracts valued at ₹858 crore. This move underscores the government's commitment to modernising the armed forces amid evolving regional security challenges.





The agreements were formalised at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials in attendance. These pacts represent a strategic infusion of advanced weaponry into India's defence arsenal.





A key component of the contracts is the procurement of the Tunguska Air Defence Missile System, valued at ₹445 crore, from Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport. This system is renowned for its dual-capability in both missile and gun-based interception.





The Tunguska, designated as the 2K22 in Russian nomenclature, integrates a pair of 30mm twin-barrel autocannons with eight surface-to-air missiles. It excels in engaging low-flying threats such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, helicopters, and cruise missiles at ranges up to 10 kilometres.





This acquisition will fortify India's multi-layered air defence network, particularly in vulnerable forward areas. The system's mobility, mounted on tracked chassis, allows rapid deployment, enhancing responsiveness against saturation attacks.





Indo-Russian defence ties, a cornerstone of India's military procurement for decades, receive fresh impetus through this deal. Despite diversification efforts under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Russia remains a vital partner, supplying over 60 per cent of India's military hardware.





The remaining Rs 413 crore of the contracts targets enhancements in maritime defence capabilities, though specifics remain under wraps in the initial announcement. These are likely to include upgrades to naval sensors, electronic warfare systems, or anti-submarine warfare equipment.





Such procurements align with India's broader strategy to counter threats from adversarial neighbours, including aerial incursions and maritime provocations in the Indian Ocean Region. Recent border tensions have highlighted the urgency for robust layered defences.





The Indian Army, primary user of the Tunguska, will integrate these units into existing regiments, potentially alongside indigenous systems like Akash and QRSAM. Training and spares packages are expected to accompany the delivery, ensuring operational readiness.





Delivery timelines, typically 18-24 months for Russian systems, could see the Tunguska operational by late 2027, subject to geopolitical factors and supply chain logistics. This fits into the Army's modernisation roadmap under the Field Army Modernisation Plan.





Financially, the Rs 858 crore outlay reflects prudent budgeting amid fiscal constraints, with funds allocated from the Capital Acquisition Budget. It supports over 1,000 jobs in the defence manufacturing ecosystem through offsets and local maintenance.





Critics may note the reliance on foreign systems amid push for indigenisation, but proponents argue that proven platforms like Tunguska bridge critical gaps until homegrown alternatives mature. DRDO's Project Kusha, for instance, aims for long-range SAMs by decade's end.





This announcement coincides with heightened vigilance along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control, where drone swarms and precision strikes pose new risks. The Tunguska's fire-on-the-move capability addresses these precisely.





Maritime components will likely bolster the Navy's blue-water ambitions, enhancing surveillance and strike interdiction in chokepoints like the Malacca Strait. Integration with P-8I aircraft and indigenous warships is anticipated.





These contracts signal proactive defence posture, blending legacy partnerships with future-ready capabilities. They reaffirm India's resolve to safeguard sovereignty in an era of hybrid threats.





PTI







