



The Indian Army is poised to place a substantial order for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles with an 800 km-plus strike range.





This upgrade from the current 450 km-plus variants marks a significant enhancement in long-range precision strike capabilities. Defence officials have confirmed that the Defence Ministry is expected to approve the acquisition at a high-level meeting in the coming days.





This decision comes amid heightened regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Such geopolitical dynamics have underscored the critical role of long-range missiles in modern warfare. The Army aims to bolster its arsenal to counter evolving threats, particularly along India's borders.





The BrahMos has already proven its mettle in combat during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, amid the India-Pakistan conflict. Indian defence forces employed the missiles extensively to devastating effect, destroying multiple Pakistan Air Force bases. This real-world validation has accelerated the push for advanced variants.





BrahMos, a joint Indo-Russian venture, operates at speeds up to Mach 3 and features advanced guidance systems for pinpoint accuracy. The missiles are versatile, deployable in air-launched, anti-ship, and land-attack roles across all three Indian armed services. Recent indigenisation efforts have localised the final components, reducing foreign dependency.





The procurement aligns with the Army's broader modernisation drive into new-generation warfare. Specialised drone regiments and platoons are being integrated into artillery and infantry units through large-scale force restructuring. The Army has also begun in-house drone manufacturing at its workshops, scaling up production rapidly.





Plans are underway to create a dedicated missile force within the Army, significantly expanding inventory numbers. This follows successful BrahMos deployments and reflects lessons from global conflicts, where drones and missiles have dominated battlefield outcomes.





Complementing this, India is developing next-generation BrahMos variants tailored for indigenous platforms. These include integration with the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, enhancing air-launched capabilities. Such advancements support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





The 800 km range extension complies with international missile technology control regimes, following regulatory approvals. It positions the Indian Army to strike deep into adversary territory, deterring aggression from neighbours like Pakistan and China.





This order represents a strategic leap, equipping the Army with synergistic drone-missile ecosystems. As production ramps up, India's strike prowess will rival global standards, ensuring robust deterrence in an volatile region.





ANI







