



The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system, better known as THAAD, represents one of the most sophisticated missile defence technologies developed by the United States.





Its primary purpose is to intercept ballistic missiles during the terminal phase of their flight, either within or just outside the Earth’s atmosphere.





By doing so, it provides a crucial protective layer against short, medium, and limited intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.





Unlike traditional missile defence systems that rely on explosive warheads, THAAD employs “hit-to-kill” technology. This means its interceptors destroy incoming missiles by colliding with them at immense speed, using sheer kinetic energy rather than explosives.





This approach enhances precision and reduces the danger of debris falling over populated areas, making it a cleaner and more effective defensive measure.





The system can engage targets at ranges of approximately 150–200 kilometres, intercepting them at high altitude before they descend towards their intended targets. Its architecture is composed of several integrated components: interceptor missiles, truck-mounted launchers, the AN/TPY-2 radar for long-range detection and tracking, a tactical fire control and communications unit, and supporting logistics equipment.





Key Specifications





Feature Details Interception Range 150-200 km Maximum Altitude Up to 150 km Radar Detection Range Up to 1,000 km (AN/TPY-2 X-band radar) Missile Length 6.17 meters, single-stage solid rocket Kill Mechanism Hit-to-kill (kinetic energy collision, no warhead)





Component Description Launchers Truck-mounted, 6 per battery, 8 interceptors each Interceptors 48 per battery, with infrared seeker and divert thrusters Radar (AN/TPY-2) Tracks threats in forward-based or terminal mode Fire Control Coordinates with U.S. BMDS (e.g., Aegis, Patriot) Personnel ~90 soldiers per battery





A typical THAAD battery consists of around 90 personnel, six launchers, and 48 interceptors, with each launcher carrying eight missiles.





THAAD is designed to function within a layered missile defence network. It can integrate with other systems such as the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence system used by naval forces.





Recent tests have even demonstrated THAAD’s ability to launch PAC-3 MSE interceptors, underscoring its growing interoperability within the U.S. missile defence framework.





THAAD is highly mobile, air/sea/land transportable, and integrates into layered defences. A typical battery defends population centres or troops from ballistic threats.





THAAD launcher being loaded onto a C-17 aircraft, highlighting its rapid deployability

The first operational battery was stationed in Guam in 2013, and since then, the system has been deployed in several regions facing missile threats.





The United Arab Emirates became the first foreign buyer in 2011, followed by Saudi Arabia, highlighting its international appeal.





The system has gained renewed attention in the wake of the ongoing war with Iran, which began on 28 February. Reports suggest that Iran destroyed a critical AN/TPY-2 radar at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, valued at around $300 million.





This radar plays a vital role in guiding U.S. missile defence batteries across the Persian Gulf, and its loss represents a significant setback for Washington’s regional defence posture.





Despite such challenges, THAAD remains a cornerstone of America’s missile defence strategy. Ballistic missiles travel at extraordinary speeds and altitudes, leaving little time for interception once they near their targets. By engaging threats at high altitude and long range, THAAD increases the likelihood of neutralising them before they can cause damage to civilian populations or critical infrastructure.





As missile technology continues to advance, THAAD’s role within a multi-layered defence shield becomes ever more important. It is a system designed not only to counter present threats but also to adapt to the evolving landscape of missile warfare.





Agencies







