



Iran’s top security chief, Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, has ignited a firestorm by claiming that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner during the escalating US-Iran war.





Speaking on Iranian state television and via a post on X, Larijani directly challenged Washington’s narrative that all missing US troops were killed in action, portraying the captures as Tehran’s most significant battlefield victory yet.​





The controversy stems from Larijani’s pointed statement: “It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner. But the Americans claim that they have been killed in action. Despite their futile efforts, the truth is not something they can hide for too long.” This assertion, made public on 7 March 2026, contradicts US military reports and has been framed by Iranian media as a humiliating blow to President Donald Trump.​





A deep dive into the YouTube video from Hindustan Times (URL here ), published on 8 March 2026 with a duration of approximately 8 minutes, reveals a sensationalised presentation typical of breaking news segments.





The video opens with dramatic narration echoing Larijani’s claims, emphasising Tehran’s portrayal of the event as its “biggest war win” and a “personal humiliation for Donald Trump.” Visuals include stock footage of military clashes, Iranian flags, and clips of Larijani speaking, overlaid with hashtags like #IranUSWar, #USSoldiers, and #OperationEpicFury.​





The video snippet highlights Larijani's TV appearance where he accuses the US of propaganda to manipulate global opinion and unsettle American domestic politics. It repeatedly stresses the contradiction between Iran's prisoner claims and Washington's insistence on fatalities, without providing independent verification.





US officials have swiftly dismissed Larijani’s remarks as baseless Iranian propaganda. The Trump administration and US Central Command maintain that no American personnel are held captive, attributing missing troops to confirmed kills in combat since hostilities erupted on 28 February 2026. Reports indicate the conflict intensified following the killing of Iran’s Ali Khamenei, an Islamic fundamentalist leader, with over 1,000 Iranian deaths claimed.





Larijani escalated his rhetoric in the interview excerpted in the video, warning Trump directly: he mocked the president for believing a swift operation like in Venezuela could topple Iran, stating, “Trump got a taste of what happened in Venezuela and liked it, thinking he could quickly do the same in Iran. Now he’s stuck.” He vowed continued retaliation for Khamenei’s death, linking it to broader Iranian resolve.





Multiple outlets, including Anadolu Agency, Al Jazeera, and WION, corroborate Larijani’s X post as the primary source, with no visual evidence of prisoners presented. Iranian narratives suggest Washington might later reclassify casualties as “accidents” to hide POWs, while US sources allege Tehran is inflating claims to boost morale and sow division in America.​





The video from Hindustan Times amplifies this psychological warfare angle, using urgent music and split-screen graphics contrasting Larijani’s stern face with Trump imagery. It references “Operation EpicFury” – likely a US-led offensive – and ties the claims to Middle East-wide escalations involving allies, though specifics remain unverified in the clip.





Geopolitical context places this amid week-long clashes in West Asia, with Iran accusing the US of underreporting its own losses (beyond five or six admitted deaths) to maintain public support. Larijani’s dual role as Khamenei’s former top aide adds weight in Tehran, positioning the alleged captures as leverage in negotiations or deterrence.​





As the US military continues to target Iranian leadership, the Iranian Assembly of Experts is reportedly making arrangements to convene under secure conditions to elect a new supreme leader. Larijani warned that the war will not be allowed to "wrap up" quickly on American terms. Instead, Tehran appears committed to a strategy of attrition, using the alleged prisoners of war as leverage to rattle American domestic politics and sway global opinion against the continued military presence in the Middle East.





As of 8 March 2026, no neutral confirmation of prisoners exists; international observers note both sides’ histories of information warfare. Tehran hails this as a morale booster, while Washington urges scepticism, calling it a ploy to “rattle American domestic politics.” The claims risk further inflaming tensions in an already volatile conflict.





