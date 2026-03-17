



Boeing faces mounting pressure to resolve persistent issues with its KC-46 aerial refuelling tanker before the United States Air Force commits to additional orders.





During a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on 4 March 2026, Vice Chief of Staff General John Lamontagne emphasised that no new contract for 75 more tankers would proceed until deficiencies are addressed.





The general refrained from detailing the specific problems but underscored the Air Force's firm stance. A decision on the follow-on contract remains approximately two years away, with Lamontagne expressing confidence in a resolution plan slated for next year.





Historical challenges with the KC-46 have centred on the refuelling boom and the visual system employed by operators to guide it during mid-air operations. Boeing and the Air Force have grappled with these for years, alongside recent discoveries of cracks in several new tankers that prompted a temporary halt to deliveries last year.





Derived from Boeing's commercial 767 airliner, the KC-46 serves as a modern replacement for the ageing KC-135 fleet, many of which date back to the 1950s and early 1960s. Boeing has already delivered over 100 units under the existing contract for 183 tankers.





In November 2025, the Air Force awarded a contract worth $2.47 billion for an additional 15 KC-46s within the current program. Despite delivery setbacks, several KC-46s have seen active deployment, supporting US air strikes against Iran as evidenced by flight records.





Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg addressed the program's struggles during a 27 January 2026 earnings call with analysts. He acknowledged that fulfilling deliveries demands elevated resources, with 14 tankers handed over in 2025 and 19 planned for 2026 to meet deadlines.





The company recorded a $565 million charge on the fixed-cost program in its fourth-quarter results. Cumulative losses exceed $7 billion over the past decade, rendering the existing contract financially burdensome for Boeing.





Ortberg described it candidly as "a bad contract for the last decade." Looking ahead, Boeing intends to recalibrate pricing in its bid for the next contract to ensure profitability.





These developments highlight broader tensions in defence procurement, where technical reliability intersects with fiscal accountability. The Air Force's measured approach signals a push for accountability amid Boeing's commercial aviation woes spilling into military projects.





Ongoing refinements could bolster the KC-46's role in future operations, yet unresolved issues risk delaying fleet modernisation critical to US air power projection.





Agencies







