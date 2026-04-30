



India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will incorporate a cutting-edge, indigenous passive Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system tailored for fifth-generation stealth operations.





This system promises to detect low-observable targets at extended ranges while preserving the aircraft's own stealth profile by avoiding any emissions that could betray its position.





Key attributes of the AMCA IRST include its dual-band capability, operating across both Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) spectra. This versatility enables detection not only of hot exhaust plumes from engines but also the subtler "hardbody" heat signatures emitted by stealth aircraft, enhancing its effectiveness against elusive adversaries.





As a fully passive detection tool, the IRST allows the AMCA to monitor aerial targets and incoming missiles without transmitting any signals. This feature positions it as a vital countermeasure in stealth-centric warfare, where radar emissions could otherwise compromise the platform's survivability.





The system integrates seamlessly into the aircraft's nose cone, often described as an Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS). This design maintains a minimal Radar Cross Section (RCS), ensuring the AMCA's stealth characteristics remain uncompromised during operations.





Performance benchmarks indicate that the IRST is engineered to identify fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 or F-22 at tactically significant ranges, as highlighted in recent reports.





Development falls under the auspices of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), proceeding via the "Make-II" subcategory of India's defence procurement framework, which prioritises indigenous innovation.





Technological enhancements may include the adoption of Gallium Nitride (GaN) chips, prized for their superior heat tolerance and elevated performance metrics under demanding conditions.





Further advancements encompass the investigation of conformal IRST domes, which could bolster stealth properties while providing potential 360-degree coverage for comprehensive situational awareness.





Flight trials for the complementary EOTS are slated for test beds including the Hawker 800, marking a critical phase in validation and refinement.





Ultimately, the IRST proves indispensable for both the AMCA Mk1 and Mk2 variants, equipping them to prevail in radar-denied environments prevalent during intense electronic warfare scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







