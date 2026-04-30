



MKU Limited has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first private sector company in India to secure long-term Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul contracts from the Indian Air Force, as per a report here





This marks a decisive shift from the “Make in India” focus towards “Maintain in India,” signalling a broader push for operational self-reliance in defence.





Traditionally, lifecycle support services for military aircraft have been concentrated within Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and OEM-linked ecosystems, but this award reflects a redistribution of responsibility for fleet sustainment.





The contracts encompass structural assessments, system repairs and overhaul services for critical aircraft assets. While the company has not disclosed the value or specific platforms covered, it is important to note that globally, lifecycle maintenance accounts for 50–70% of total aircraft ownership costs. In India, inefficiencies in maintenance have often led to reduced aircraft availability despite adequate fleet strength, highlighting the operational impact of sustainment bottlenecks.





India’s MRO ecosystem has historically lagged behind the scale and complexity of its air assets, with high-dependency maintenance routed through HAL or OEM-linked networks.





This has created capacity constraints and extended turnaround cycles, particularly given the Air Force’s diverse fleet comprising legacy Soviet-origin platforms, Western systems and indigenously developed aircraft.





In contrast, mature air forces operate with distributed MRO ecosystems where private and public players share sustainment responsibilities. The decision to onboard MKU is therefore less about diversification and more about expanding the system’s ability to sustain aircraft with greater flexibility and responsiveness.





This development reflects a broader policy shift that is gradually extending private sector participation beyond manufacturing into areas that directly determine operational readiness. MKU, known for its soldier systems and electro-optics and supplying to over 100 countries, has largely operated through product-led contracts such as advanced night vision equipment for the Indian Army.





Lifecycle support introduces a different dynamic, where value is measured not at delivery but over sustained periods of system performance, reliability and adherence to stringent aerospace standards.





The significance of this award will ultimately depend on execution. Aircraft maintenance is a precision-driven domain where delays or inconsistencies have immediate operational consequences, and credibility is built over time rather than through isolated contract wins.





For the Indian Air Force, expanding the base of capable MRO providers could ease long-standing capacity pressures, improve turnaround times and reduce dependence on external servicing ecosystems.





As India continues to push for greater self-reliance in defence, the shift underway is not just about who builds military capability, but who can sustain it under real-world conditions. In modern defence, capability is defined not by what a country can build, but by what it can keep operational, consistently and at scale.





MKU Limited is a global defence and homeland security company with operations in India, Germany, Brazil and the UAE. It is a leading provider of advanced optronics and ballistic protection solutions for soldiers and platforms across military, paramilitary, homeland security, law enforcement and special forces. Over the years, MKU has delivered protection to over three million soldiers and more than 3,000 platforms across 230 forces in over 100 countries.





Their Netro range of smart optronics devices provides unmatched aiming, airborne, surveillance and situational awareness capabilities, designed for handheld, weapon-mounted or head-mounted applications.





Their Kavro range of protection solutions offers enhanced ballistic safety, modularity and mission compatibility through smart technologies, ergonomic design and advanced functionality, including helmets, body armour, shields and armour solutions for naval, air and land platforms.





Through Navro Platform Maintenance, MKU also offers MRO services that enhance night enablement and upgrade situational awareness, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, armoured fighting vehicles, infantry combat vehicles and air defence systems.





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