



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed India’s High Commissioners, Ambassadors and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs at the 11th Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi.





He reflected on the significant expansion of India’s global engagement over the past decade and emphasised that Indian diplomacy is prepared to advance national interests and secure national goals in an increasingly volatile and turbulent international environment.





In a post on X, he noted that the interaction recognised the breadth of India’s outreach and reiterated the readiness of Indian diplomacy to safeguard national objectives.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, who is on her first official visit to India. Their discussions centred on deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, health, agriculture, digital initiatives and capacity building. Jaishankar assured that India would work closely with Ecuador in multilateral forums.





He welcomed Ecuador’s decision to begin the process of joining the India-led International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance, describing these steps as important for strengthening global partnerships.





He also highlighted the agreement on funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects as a meaningful advance in the development partnership between the two countries. Rosero arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning for a three-day visit aimed at consolidating bilateral ties.





On Tuesday, Jaishankar held talks with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, during her visit to India. Their discussions covered key global issues such as UN reforms, the advancement of Sustainable Development Goals, the implications of artificial intelligence and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





Jaishankar underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities, particularly the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.





He expressed appreciation for Baerbock’s leadership and her contributions in her current role at the UNGA. Baerbock is visiting India at Jaishankar’s invitation as part of a broader Asian tour. Her programme includes meetings with senior government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the UN Country Team in India, and the UN Country Team in Bhutan.





ANI







