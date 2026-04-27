



For India’s Medium Transport Aircraft program, the central requirement is the ability to lift 25–26 tons directly to advanced landing grounds.





This ensures that platforms such as the Advanced Armoured Platform (AAP) and the Zorawar Light Tank can be transported without intermediate staging, a capability that directly enhances rapid deployment in contested or high-altitude theatres. Two aircraft stand out as candidates: the Airbus A400M Atlas and the Kawasaki C-2, both of which meet and exceed the payload threshold.





The Airbus A400M Atlas is a proven European design with a certified payload of 37 tons, with upgrades pushing this figure to 40 tons. Its cargo bay offers a generous 340 cubic metres of space with a 4m x 4m cross-section, sufficient for light tanks and armoured platforms.





The aircraft can carry a single outsized load of up to 32 tons, comfortably covering the AAP and Zorawar. Its operational range is 3,300 km at maximum payload, extending to 6,400 km with lighter loads. A key advantage lies in its ability to land on short, soft, and unpaved strips, distributing weight through a 12-wheel landing gear system.





This makes the A400M particularly suited to Himalayan terrain, where prepared runways are scarce. With a cruise speed of Mach 0.72 and a ceiling of 11,300 metres, the A400M balances tactical ruggedness with strategic reach. For the Indian Air Force, this translates into reliable delivery of heavy equipment directly to forward bases, even under austere conditions, while also offering versatility as a tanker or UAV mothership.





The Kawasaki C-2, developed by Japan, offers a slightly different emphasis. With a payload capacity of 37.6 tons, it matches the A400M in lifting ability. Its ferry range of 10,000 km and operational range of 4,700 km with a 20-ton payload provide superior reach, enabling long-haul missions without refuelling. The C-2 cruises at Mach 0.8, faster than the A400M, and operates at a ceiling of 12,200 metres.





Its cargo hold is designed to accommodate outsized loads, including helicopters and multiple pallets, while its low-pressure tyres allow operations from short or unprepared strips. For India, the C-2 offers strategic benefits in terms of speed and range, allowing rapid reinforcement across theatres from Ladakh to the Andaman Islands.





It also provides flexibility for humanitarian missions, disaster relief, and long-distance deployments, complementing India’s growing expeditionary ambitions.





Both aircraft are compatible with India’s emerging platforms. The AAP, weighing around 24 tons, and the Zorawar Light Tank, at 25 tons, fall well within the payload limits of both the A400M and C-2. This ensures that India can deploy these systems directly to forward bases, bypassing logistical bottlenecks.





Feature Airbus A400M Kawasaki C-2 Payload 37–40 t 37.6 t Range (Max Payload) 3,300 km ~4,700 km Ferry Range ~8,700 km 10,000 km Cruise Speed Mach 0.72 Mach 0.8 Runway Capability Short, Unpaved Strips Short/Unprepared Strips Ceiling 11,300 m 12,200 m Strength Tactical Flexibility, Proven In Combat Higher Speed, Longer Range





The A400M’s strength lies in tactical flexibility and proven combat deployment, while the C-2’s advantage is in strategic reach and speed. For the Indian Air Force, the choice will depend on whether rugged tactical deployment or long-range strategic lift is prioritised.





Either option would significantly enhance India’s ability to project power, sustain operations in high-altitude regions, and respond rapidly to crises.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







