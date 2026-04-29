



India has strongly condemned the targeting of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, describing such actions as deplorable.





Ambassador Yojna Patel, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, delivered the statement at the UN Security Council debate on the Middle East.





She emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is critical for India’s energy and economic security, and underlined that commercial shipping must never be subjected to military attacks.





Patel noted with concern that Indian seafarers have lost their lives during the ongoing conflict, stressing that international law prohibiting such targeting must be respected.





She reiterated that endangering civilian crew members or obstructing freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait is unacceptable. India highlighted its co-sponsorship of UNSC Resolution 2817, adopted on 11 March, and urged for the swift restoration of safe and unimpeded passage for global trade through the waterway.





Patel also pointed out that developments in the Middle East have wide-ranging implications across security, economy, energy, food security, and global supply chains, making the debate timely and relevant.





India’s stakes in the region were underscored, with nearly 10 million Indians living and working in the Gulf. Their safety and well-being remain a priority, alongside the protection of India’s trade and energy supply chains.





Since the outbreak of conflict on 28 February, India has consistently called for dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation. Patel urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.





She also drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, condemning the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the loss of lives, including women and children.





India has supported Palestinians through developmental projects and reiterated its backing for a two-state solution as part of a human-centric approach. Patel stressed that capacity building and livelihood development remain central to India’s efforts, while a lasting peace is essential.





Turning to Lebanon, Patel condemned attacks on UN peacekeepers serving under UNIFIL, insisting that such assaults must be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice. She recalled India’s role in piloting UNSC Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers, and welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, expressing hope it would advance negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.





On Syria, Patel reaffirmed India’s support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, noting India’s humanitarian and developmental assistance to the Syrian people. She concluded by stating that the Middle East cannot remain a theatre of conflict, and that its people deserve peace, dignity, and hope after decades of turmoil. India stands ready to support sincere efforts towards a just and lasting peace.





Meanwhile, tensions have escalated further as Iran lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations, accusing the United States of piracy following the seizure of Iranian vessels. Iran’s UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, argued in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council that Washington’s actions lacked legitimacy under international law. He rejected reliance on domestic arrangements as justification, describing the maritime interceptions as an abhorrent crime committed through force.





ANI







