Extensive damage was reported on Pak's Murid Airbase by Open-Source Intelligence sources





The Indian Army has highlighted how Operation Sindoor disrupted the terrorist command structure in just twenty-two minutes, describing the action as swift, precise and justice served, reported IANS.





In a post on X, the Army wrote, “Resolve. Clarity. Mission Focus. Justice Served -- Swift and Precise. Evidence doesn't argue - It settles.” The message was accompanied by a photo captioned, “The unravelling of 22 minutes and then their command collapsed.”





This post comes days before the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the decisive military action carried out by India. On Sunday, the Army had shared another post emphasising the precision strikes that destroyed nine terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The caption read, “Precision driven. Terror Targeting. Outcomes that Endure,” alongside an image stating “9 terror camps destroyed” and “India does not forget.”





Last week, the Army also underlined its Atmanirbhar Bharat preparedness, signalling continued readiness and deterrence after the operation. The post declared, “A new normal. A new posture. Recalibrated. Reinforced. Ready. Atmanirbhar Bharat Stands Prepared.”





The accompanying visual showcased post-operation enhancements, including fifty new mission-ready units, four additional agile formations, more than five lakh latest weapons, over two lakh new equipment items, and eight anti-terror operational frameworks.





On 22 April, as India marked one year since the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed twenty-six tourists after identifying their religion, the Army reiterated its commitment to respond firmly to acts of terror.





In a post on X, it warned, “For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always.” A photo was shared showcasing Operation Mahadev, with the tagline “It was only a matter of time” in red. This referred to the manhunt and neutralisation of the terrorists involved in the attack.





Operation Mahadev was launched immediately after the April 22 massacre. It involved extensive searches in the Himalayan terrain near Dachigam and Mahadev Ridge, culminating in the elimination of the three main perpetrators. The armed forces scanned over three hundred square kilometres of treacherous terrain for ninety-three days before neutralising the terrorists.





A day ahead of the Pahalgam anniversary, the Army reiterated its firm commitment to justice and issued a strong warning that any breach of the “boundaries of humanity” would invite a decisive response.





In a strongly-worded post, it said, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united.” The accompanying visual featured a map of India marked with red sindoor powder, symbolising decisive action under Operation Sindoor, with the message “India does not forget.”





The Pahalgam terror attack took place on 22 April 2025, when twenty-six people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out the attack. Victims were singled out after being forced to recite the Islamic Kalima to identify non-Muslims.





Among those killed were twenty-five tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save them. Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.





In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on 6 and 7 May, carrying out focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s military and strategic capability, combining military and non-military measures. It successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.





IANS







