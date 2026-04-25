



Fifty-five days after the first American strikes on Iran, the guns have fallen silent for now, but the war remains unresolved. Weeks of bombing gave way to a two-week ceasefire intended to create space for negotiations.





Washington’s demands are clear: Iran must transfer its enriched uranium and yellow cake stockpiles abroad, dismantle its missile capabilities, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. These are presented as non-negotiable conditions, the minimum price of peace.





As talks began, President Trump ordered a blockade of Iranian ports, a move that blurred the distinction between pause and escalation. When the ceasefire’s original deadline of 22 April arrived, instead of a deal there was an extension. Trump projected confidence, declaring that an agreement would come, though not in haste.





Tehran, however, rejected this narrative. Iranian officials dismissed the American approach as arrogant and misguided, insisting they would not surrender their right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, dismantle their deterrent missiles, or accept terms dictated by what they regard as the aggressor.





From their perspective, America is not a victor imposing conditions but a frustrated superpower that failed to break them. The Strait remains closed, the standoff intact.





The bombs have not ceased entirely, but the primary battlefield has shifted to economic warfare. The United States has blockaded Iranian ports, strangled energy exports, and tightened financial pressure in ways airstrikes alone could not achieve.





Iran has responded with mines in the water and missile launches that unsettled Gulf nations, raising doubts about Washington’s ability to protect them. This is the shape of modern conflict: not always shock and awe, but frozen assets, diverted tankers, and the grinding isolation of economic suffocation.





Trump’s own messaging has added to the uncertainty. His statements oscillate between threats and reassurances, sometimes promising devastating strikes, at other times hinting that a deal is near. Markets have swung in response, and critics argue this volatility is being exploited.





Whether deliberate strategy, instinctive deal-making, or improvised policy, uncertainty itself has become a weapon.





The Iran war is part of a broader pattern. Similar tactics were used in Venezuela, where economic pressure forced political realignment. Trump has reshaped US foreign policy into what some call the “Donroe Doctrine,” updated for energy geopolitics.





Military pressure, sanctions, tariffs, aid cuts, and selective rewards are deployed to influence Latin America. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, Venezuela holds vast oil reserves, and the logic connecting these campaigns is evident.





Meanwhile, institutions meant to manage such conflicts are faltering. The United Nations has been sidelined, paralysed by veto politics and decades of stalled reform. This erosion of authority was visible earlier in the slow annexation of Palestinian territories and proposals to redevelop Gaza as real estate, treating trauma as property.





Domestically, the Pentagon faces turmoil. Over thirty senior officers have been removed under Defence Secretary Hegseth, including the Army chief of staff, the chief of naval operations, and the Air Force’s vice chief.





At the same time, the Pentagon is tasked with fighting Iran, enforcing a blockade, deterring China, and overhauling shipbuilding, all while its leadership is being purged. Trump’s vision of a “Golden Fleet” of battleships costing up to $26 billion each has drawn scepticism. Experts question the feasibility, cost, and strategic logic.





Iran’s resilience is perhaps the most underreported aspect of the conflict. Gulf states have watched uneasily as Iranian missiles struck American bases on their soil, delivering a blunt message: US air power cannot guarantee their safety.





That reality will shape Gulf diplomacy long after any ceasefire. Iran’s missile arsenal, fast boats, and mining capabilities remain intact. Bombing around the Strait has not reopened it. For now, ships remain anchored, the Strait stays closed, and the world waits to see which version of Trump emerges next.





UNI







