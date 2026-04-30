



Delhi-based drone technology company Enord has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia’s KAMA to collaborate on advancing air cargo transportation, with a particular emphasis on Vertical Take-Off and Landing unmanned aerial vehicle technologies designed for challenging terrains.





The agreement reflects a growing interest in harnessing UAVs for logistics and infrastructure monitoring in areas that are traditionally difficult to access.





The partnership is structured to combine expertise in research and development across several critical domains. Joint efforts will be directed towards improving aerodynamics, enhancing structural strength, and developing automatic control systems that can support reliable cargo transport operations.





By pooling resources and knowledge, the two companies aim to accelerate innovation in unmanned aircraft infrastructure and create solutions tailored to demanding environments.





Facilitation of this collaboration has been provided by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, which has played a bridging role in connecting Indian technological capabilities with Russian expertise.





This institutional support underscores the strategic nature of the partnership and its potential to contribute to broader bilateral cooperation in advanced technology sectors.





Leadership of the initiative rests with Enord’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Anas and KAMA’s General Director M V Vergeles. Their involvement signals a strong commitment at the highest levels of both organisations to drive forward this ambitious program.





The collaboration is expected to yield UAV systems capable of addressing logistical challenges in remote regions, thereby opening new possibilities for cargo transport and infrastructure monitoring.





This agreement also strengthens India-Russia technology ties in the emerging logistics sector, highlighting the role of UAVs as a transformative element in modern supply chains. By focusing on VTOL UAVs, the partnership positions itself at the forefront of innovation in aerial cargo solutions, with potential applications ranging from commercial logistics to critical infrastructure support in hard-to-reach areas.





Agencies







