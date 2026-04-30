



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, underscored the importance of maintaining a balanced mix of traditional and modern weapon systems while addressing the ANI National Security Summit 2.0.





He cautioned against viewing drones and missiles purely as cost-effective solutions, stressing that long-term operational analysis continues to favour a combined approach that includes conventional aircraft.





He noted that psychological narratives often shape public perception during conflicts, recalling how media reports during Operation Sindoor exaggerated aircraft losses, which created a sense of national vulnerability.





He contrasted this with the more measured responses seen in the United States during recent West Asia crises, where aircraft losses did not provoke similar public reactions.





On the debate surrounding low-cost systems, Dixit explained that while drones and missiles may appear cheaper, their actual impact on targets such as airfields is limited, as these can be quickly repaired.





He argued that aircraft sorties, which can be generated multiple times in a single day, deliver weapons at a lower cost over time compared to expensive missiles.





He highlighted the BrahMos missile as an example of a costly system, suggesting that alternatives like deploying Pinaka rockets from Rafale aircraft could achieve a more favourable cost-damage ratio.





He emphasised that commanders must retain flexibility, with access to both high-cost and low-cost systems, precise and less precise equipment, to adapt to diverse operational scenarios.





The summit also featured Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who clarified that the figure of 66 squadrons by 2047 had not been formally discussed at the top level. He pointed out that the Indian Air Force was the first to acquire MALE category drones and UAVs, particularly for ISR, and continues to operate a significant number of Israeli UAVs.





He confirmed that India has signed a major contract with General Atomics of the US to procure HALE category drones for all three services. Singh added that current procurement priorities focus on addressing critical gaps in fighter aircraft, refuelers, and AWACS.





DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat provided updates on indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicles under the ‘Ghatak’ program, describing them as stealth fighters comparable to LCA-class aircraft, weighing around 13 tonnes.





He noted that the Defence Procurement Board had recently cleared a batch of 67 units, though long-term numbers remain uncertain. Kamat stressed the need to increase defence R&D spending, pointing out that India currently allocates only 5–5.5% of its defence budget to research, compared to 10–12% in China and 15% in the US.





He called for structural reforms to broaden participation beyond DRDO, encouraging private sector and PSU involvement to maximise innovation. He highlighted the government’s commitment to doubling the R&D budget over the next five years, as promised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Together, the discussions reflected a strategic consensus on balancing cost-effectiveness with operational flexibility, strengthening indigenous capabilities, and boosting investment in research and development to prepare India’s defence forces for future warfare.





ANI







