



Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has categorically denied that India lost any territory at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the standoff with China.





He emphasised that the armed forces were given complete operational freedom by the government to respond to the situation as they deemed fit.





His remarks come in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding his memoir, which was cited in Parliament, sparking political debate. Naravane clarified that the military was never let down and that the institution remains firmly apolitical, resisting attempts to drag it into political disputes.





He underlined that Indian forces had gained the upper hand in Ladakh operations, demonstrating their preparedness and resilience in the face of challenges.





According to him, the government and the military were fully aligned in their threat perception, and both shared a common vision for modernisation and strengthening of national defence.





He reiterated that the armed forces had the government’s backing throughout the crisis, and the operational freedom granted to commanders ensured effective responses on the ground.





Naravane’s statement is a significant clarification amid ongoing debates about border security and the handling of the LAC situation. It reinforces the narrative that India’s military leadership acted with autonomy and confidence, while also enjoying the trust and support of the civilian leadership.





His intervention seeks to put to rest speculation about the armed forces being constrained or abandoned during the crisis, and instead highlights the synergy between the government and the military in safeguarding national interests.





Agencies







