



Noida-based Aerosys Aviation has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of its first Shaurya drone to IIT-Kanpur.





This professional-grade platform is equipped with advanced payloads, including LiDAR, multispectral, and thermal imaging systems, making it a versatile tool for precision data collection.





The integration of these technologies allows the drone to perform high-precision three-dimensional mapping, agricultural and environmental analysis, as well as thermal imaging for diverse applications.





The deployment at IIT-Kanpur is expected to enhance the institution’s research and aerial surveying capabilities.





The Shaurya drone will likely be employed in projects involving aerial mapping, environmental monitoring, and specialised surveying tasks.





Its ability to deliver accurate data across multiple domains positions it as a valuable resource for academic and applied research.





Shaurya has been designed specifically for professional applications, with features that support stockpile measurement and other specialised aerial missions. Its payload versatility ensures that it can adapt to a wide range of operational requirements, making it suitable for both industrial and scientific use cases.





Aerosys Aviation, the manufacturer of Shaurya, is a DGCA Type Certified company focusing on advanced drone solutions. The certification underscores its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance, while its emphasis on innovation highlights its role in India’s growing drone ecosystem.





The delivery of Shaurya marks an important step in the company’s journey, showcasing its ability to produce sophisticated platforms tailored for precision and professional use.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







