



India’s Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania, marking a significant recognition of his career and contributions.





He becomes the third Indian head of the Army to receive this honour, following in the footsteps of General V.K. Singh and General Bikram Singh. The induction underscores the growing prominence of Indian military leadership in international defence circles.





General Dwivedi, who is a distinguished fellow of the U.S. Army War College, visited the institution at Carlisle Barracks during his ongoing tour of the United States. The Indian Army confirmed his induction in a statement on social media, noting that he joins a select group of leaders who have been recognised for their global impact and professional achievements.





His inclusion reflects the strengthening of India-U.S. defence ties and the shared commitment to advancing military education and cooperation.





During his visit, General Dwivedi addressed the faculty and international student officers, speaking on leadership, professional military education, and evolving security dynamics. He also toured key facilities of the college, participated in academic engagements, and joined panel discussions.





His schedule included reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars programme and interacting with distinguished members of the institution, further cementing his role as a respected alumnus.





Earlier this week, General Dwivedi began his U.S. visit in Hawaii, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, the headquarters of the United States Army Pacific.





He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, and other senior leaders. These talks focused on strengthening India-U.S. defence cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a priority for both nations.





The Indian Army highlighted that General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, which provided him with insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness of U.S. forces.





His engagements in Hawaii and Pennsylvania reflect the breadth of his visit, combining ceremonial honours, strategic dialogue, and academic collaboration.





The timing of the Army Chief’s visit is notable, coming soon after the visits of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to the United States. These successive high-level exchanges demonstrate the continuity of military-to-military engagement between India and the U.S., reinforcing the strategic partnership across land, air, and maritime domains.





Agencies











