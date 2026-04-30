



US President Donald Trump has hailed the ongoing naval blockade against Iran as “genius,” insisting that Tehran will be forced to concede defeat while making clear that no agreement will be possible unless Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions.





He praised the effectiveness of the operation, claiming it has been “100% fool-proof” and a demonstration of American naval superiority. Trump emphasised that the United States possesses the greatest military in the world, much of which he said was built during his first term, and declared that no other nation comes close in capability.





In his remarks, Trump drew comparisons with Venezuela, asserting that its military collapsed in less than a day, and claimed Iran’s armed forces had been effectively destroyed. He stated that Iran’s Navy was “at the bottom of the sea” and its Air Force would never fly again.





He also highlighted the economic strain on Tehran, describing its economy as “dead” and predicting that Iran would eventually be forced to surrender.





On diplomacy, Trump noted that talks with Iran were ongoing, though he expressed a preference for face-to-face meetings over telephonic exchanges. He stressed that any deal would depend entirely on nuclear concessions, declaring that there would “never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons.” He suggested that while Iran had made progress, the United States remained firm on its demand for complete nuclear disarmament.





US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that the blockade had significantly disrupted Iran’s oil trade. He reported that American forces had successfully redirected the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to breach the blockade, praising the efforts of US service members in preventing maritime commerce from entering or leaving Iranian ports. This milestone was presented as evidence of the blockade’s effectiveness in curtailing Iran’s economic lifelines.





Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had proposed a conditional ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. The offer, conveyed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, included halting military operations if the United States lifted the blockade and ended hostilities.





The plan outlined a phased de-escalation process mediated by regional actors. Washington is said to be reviewing the proposal, with officials acknowledging that Tehran appears willing to negotiate, though the US remains resolute in preventing Iran from controlling the strategic waterway or advancing its nuclear programme.





ANI







