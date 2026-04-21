



Deendayal Port Authority, also known as Kandla Port, has successfully facilitated the export of India’s largest cryogenic LNG storage tanks, marking a significant achievement in the nation’s growing role in global energy infrastructure, reported ET Energy World.





The tanks, manufactured by INOX India Limited, are destined for a mini-LNG terminal project in Nassau, Bahamas. This shipment underscores India’s expertise in handling complex project cargo and its expanding footprint in advanced energy solutions.





The project involves the export of ten high-capacity cryogenic LNG tanks, each with a volume of 1500 m³, alongside a regasification system designed to support island-based power generation.





These tanks are vacuum-insulated and represent one of the world’s largest installations of shop-built, double-walled cryogenic storage units. Their dispatch highlights India’s technological capability in LNG cryogenic engineering, a field that demands precision, innovation, and advanced manufacturing standards.





Kandla Port’s handling of this over-dimensional cargo demonstrates its infrastructure excellence and ability to manage high-value, specialised logistics. The successful movement of such massive and complex equipment reflects the port’s readiness to support India’s ambitions in exporting advanced energy infrastructure components. It also reinforces the port’s reputation as a hub capable of managing challenging consignments that contribute to global projects.





This milestone is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic boost to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. By exporting cryogenic equipment of such scale and sophistication, India strengthens its position as a global supplier in the energy sector.





The dispatch to the Bahamas illustrates how Indian engineering and manufacturing are contributing to international energy projects, enhancing both India’s industrial credibility and its role in supporting global energy resilience.





The ongoing project to develop a mini-LNG terminal in the Bahamas is a testament to India’s proficiency in LNG cryogenic engineering and its ability to deliver solutions that meet international standards. It reflects a broader narrative of India’s integration into global energy supply chains, where its expertise and infrastructure are increasingly sought after for complex and high-impact projects.





ET Energy World



