



India’s indigenous Zorawar light tank is now expected to enter service with the Indian Army between 2028 and 2029, following the resolution of technical refinements identified during early testing.





Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi confirmed this revised timeline, emphasising that the combat vehicle is progressing through a standard process of design enhancements and rigorous user trials before mass production begins.





He explained that the technical hurdles encountered during initial high‑altitude testing are being actively addressed as part of the routine development cycle typical of large‑scale defence projects.





General Dwivedi stressed that the projected 2028–29 induction remains contingent upon the tank successfully passing extensive field trials and achieving full production maturity. He underscored the Army’s commitment to fielding a battle‑ready platform that strictly adheres to complex operational demands.





As a result, the original target of introducing the tanks in 2027 has been delayed by up to two years. Despite this adjustment, military leadership continues to view the programme as indispensable for strengthening India’s armoured formations deployed along the elevated frontiers of the Line of Actual Control, where Chinese forces have already positioned their Type 15 light tanks.





The Zorawar programme is being jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Larsen & Toubro, with the aim of delivering 354 specialised light tanks. The initiative carries an estimated budget of approximately ₹17,500 crore, making it a cornerstone of India’s domestic defence manufacturing drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





According to defence updates, DRDO and L&T will deliver the first 59 units, while the remaining tanks will be produced through competitive industry participation, ensuring wider involvement of the private sector in India’s defence ecosystem.





Weighing just 25 tonnes, the Zorawar has been engineered specifically for high‑altitude warfare, where heavier main battle tanks such as the 40‑plus‑tonne T‑72 and T‑90 face severe mobility restrictions.





Its reduced footprint and amphibious capabilities allow rapid airlift and swift manoeuvring across fragile bridges and narrow mountain passes, significantly enhancing the agility and reaction time of Indian forces operating in the Himalayan ranges. This mobility advantage is critical in contested terrain where speed and adaptability can determine tactical success.





General Dwivedi highlighted the tank as a monumental leap for India’s self‑reliance in ground combat systems. He noted that the Zorawar is designed to be a nimble, cutting‑edge weapon system tailored to India’s unforgiving terrain, particularly extreme‑altitude combat zones where sub‑zero temperatures and thin air test equipment endurance.





Beyond mobility, the Army envisions the Zorawar as a heavily shielded, digitally integrated system prepared for next‑generation warfare. Open‑source data indicates that the platform will be armed with a 105 mm main gun and NAG MK-2 anti‑tank guided missiles, supported by artificial intelligence‑driven fire control systems.





The tank will also incorporate advanced manned‑unmanned teaming, enabling seamless coordination with surveillance drones and counter‑unmanned aerial systems for superior battlefield awareness and precision targeting.





This integration reflects India’s recognition of the modern digital battlefield, where networked systems and AI‑enabled decision‑making are increasingly decisive.





Combined with its adaptive thermal camouflage, NATO‑level armour protection, and layered active protection systems under development, the Zorawar is being positioned as a survivable and versatile platform capable of countering threats ranging from autocannons and ATGMs to loitering munitions and drone swarms.





Strategically, the Zorawar light tank represents a critical capability for India’s northern frontiers. Its induction will provide the Army with a platform optimised for mountain warfare, bridging the gap between mobility and protection in environments where conventional heavy armour cannot operate effectively.





The program also underscores India’s broader push for indigenous defence modernisation, reducing reliance on imports while fostering a robust domestic industrial base. By 2028–29, once refinements are complete and production matures, the Zorawar is expected to stand as a symbol of India’s technological resilience and strategic foresight in armoured warfare.





Agencies







