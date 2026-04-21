



The Indian Coast Guard has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its maritime environmental protection capabilities by signing a contract with Navi Mumbai-based Seacare Marine Services for the procurement of ninety-eight new oil spill skimmers.





These devices, designed to collect oil from the water’s surface, will substantially enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to petroleum spills across India’s maritime zones.





The acquisition was highlighted in an official post on the Indian Coast Guard’s Facebook page, underscoring its importance in boosting operational readiness for safeguarding the marine environment.





The timing of this procurement is particularly notable given the heightened risk environment in the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf corridor. These shipping lanes, vital to India’s energy and trade security, face increasing challenges that demand enhanced surveillance and rapid incident response.





By equipping itself with modern oil spill skimmers, the Coast Guard is ensuring that it can manage environmental hazards with the same urgency and precision as it does maritime security threats.





This dual capability reflects a holistic approach to maritime safety, where combat readiness and ecological protection are treated as complementary priorities.





The initiative also resonates strongly with the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. By sourcing the skimmers domestically, the Coast Guard is reinforcing the nation’s commitment to building indigenous capacity in disaster management and marine pollution response.





This not only strengthens India’s self-reliance but also supports the growth of local industry, ensuring that critical maritime equipment is produced and maintained within the country. Such measures contribute to a sustainable framework for long-term maritime resilience.





As the Central Coordinating Authority for oil spill responses in India, the Coast Guard’s role is pivotal in ensuring safe and sustainable maritime traffic.





The procurement of these skimmers reflects a deliberate strategy to balance operational preparedness with environmental stewardship. It signals a recognition that maritime security is not limited to deterring hostile threats but also encompasses the responsibility to protect fragile marine ecosystems from industrial accidents and pollution. In doing so, the Coast Guard is setting a benchmark for integrated maritime management, where environmental protection is woven into the fabric of national security.





Agencies







