



Chowgule Shipyard has marked a significant milestone by delivering its first vessel built in Mangalore, named Frisian Future. The announcement was made by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who highlighted the importance of this achievement for the region’s maritime industry.





Capt. Chowta shared his thoughts on social media, noting that it was “wonderful to see a once-defunct maritime facility brought back to life — now transformed into a modern shipbuilding hub by Chowgule Shipyard and delivering its first vessel, FRISIAN FUTURE.” His words underscored the symbolic revival of shipbuilding in Mangalore, which had long been dormant.





The vessel, an 8,500 DWT export ship, is designed for global trade. Capt. Chowta emphasised that its construction not only demonstrates engineering capability but also represents the revival of local industry, the creation of jobs, and renewed confidence along the coastal belt. He expressed hope that this milestone would herald “the rise of a new tide in ship building in Namma Kudla.”





Reflecting on the region’s maritime heritage, Capt. Chowta recalled that long before modern shipyards, the rivers and coasts of Tulunadu built vessels that sailed across the Arabian Sea. Over time, that legacy faded into memory. He remarked that with the revival of shipbuilding in Mangalore, the historic relationship with the sea is once again finding tangible form.





He further linked this development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening India’s maritime sector, noting that Mangalore is steadily finding its place on the shipbuilding map of India with global orders. Capt. Chowta extended an open invitation to shipbuilding players, encouraging them to “come build from Mangalore.”





His appeal was both a call to industry and a reminder of the cultural and historical ties that bind the region to maritime enterprise.





Agencies







