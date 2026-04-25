



The Indian Navy has formally identified the Strait of Hormuz as a “primary area” of interest in its newly released maritime security strategy, unveiled by Navy chief Admiral D K Tripathi, reported TOI.





This comes amid the ongoing blockade of the strait and the sharp rise in crude oil prices. Hormuz, along with other maritime choke points in the Indian Ocean Region, has been highlighted as a critical node exerting disproportionate influence over global trade and energy security.





The choke points listed include the Cape of Good Hope, Mozambique Channel, Bab‑el‑Mandeb, Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz, Malacca and Singapore Straits, Sunda Strait, Lombok Strait, Ombai Strait and Wetar Strait.





The Malacca and Singapore Straits are particularly vital, linking the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean, and providing the shortest sea route from the Persian Gulf to East Asia and the West Pacific.





The Sunda Strait, though an alternative to Malacca and Singapore, is less preferred by large ships due to navigational hazards, depth restrictions and strong currents. The Ombai Strait lies between Alor and Timor, while the Wetar Strait lies between Timor and Wetar.





Routing through these straits as alternatives to Malacca and Singapore is generally avoided due to distance and operational challenges.





India’s expanding economic and strategic engagements across oceans are expected to face increasing external influences in the coming years.





Consequently, the Navy has designated the entire maritime domain beyond the primary area of interest as a “secondary” area of maritime interest. This reflects the need for operations across a wider geographical canvas to safeguard national interests.





The primary areas of maritime interest listed by the Navy include India’s coastal areas and maritime zones; the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Laccadives Sea; the Persian Gulf region and its littoral; the Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and Red Sea; the south‑west Indian Ocean including island nations and the east coast of Africa; and the choke points leading to, from and across the Indian Ocean such as the six‑degree channel, 8/9‑degree channels, and the Straits of Hormuz, Bab‑el‑Mandeb, Malacca, Singapore, Sunda, Lombok and Ombai‑Wetar.





The Mozambique Channel and Cape of Good Hope, along with their littoral regions, are also included. Other areas encompassing sea lines of communication, international sea lanes and vital energy and resource interests are part of this framework.





Beyond energy, the maritime domain is also the primary conduit for imports critical to India’s food security, public health and industrial capacity. In 2025, India met 73% of its fertiliser requirements through domestic production.





However, as the world’s second‑largest fertiliser consumer, it remained import‑dependent for muriate of potash and significantly reliant on overseas sources for diammonium phosphate.





Additionally, India imports approximately 16 million tonnes of edible oil annually by sea. Maritime leverage, infrastructure and sea‑based activities are therefore central to India’s economic growth and prosperity.





TOI







