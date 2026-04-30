



India’s Ambassador-designate to China, Vikram Doraiswami, met with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting centred on geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement, and measures to reinforce existing mechanisms at a time of continuing sensitivities in India-China relations.





The Army stated that the interaction was aimed at strengthening dialogue and cooperation, reflecting the importance of military-to-diplomatic coordination in managing the complex relationship.





The Army’s official communication highlighted that Doraiswami’s call on the Chief of the Army Staff was focused on current geostrategic challenges and the need to enhance bilateral mechanisms.





This comes against the backdrop of ongoing dialogue with China, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently met Admiral Dong Jun, China’s Defence Minister, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek.





During the Bishkek engagements, Rajnath Singh also held bilateral meetings with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister, Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich. The discussions explored ways to strengthen existing defence cooperation.





India gifted two Bhishm Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes, indigenously developed for Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief, and Search & Rescue operations during natural calamities. Singh further announced the completion of a project providing 12 sets of computer systems to IT centres at the Kyrgyz Military Institute in Bishkek and Military Unit 36806 in Osh. This was accompanied by the installation of wargaming software and on-the-job training for Kyrgyz Armed Forces personnel.





In his meeting with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister, Singh emphasised that defence cooperation between the two countries spans diverse sectors and represents a vital pillar of their bilateral partnership.





Similarly, in discussions with Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Singh underlined India’s priority in building a mutually beneficial partnership, identifying capacity building and training as major areas of cooperation.





These engagements underscore India’s multi-layered approach to regional defence diplomacy, balancing sensitive ties with China while deepening cooperation with Central Asian partners and Belarus.





The Ambassador-designate’s meeting with the Army Chief reflects the importance of aligning diplomatic and military perspectives as India navigates a complex geostrategic environment.





ANI







