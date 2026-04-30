



Russia has confirmed that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.





The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Lavrov will be in New Delhi from 14 to 15 May, participating in the full-format gathering of BRICS foreign ministers. The announcement was made in a post on X, while Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova elaborated further in comments to TASS.





Zakharova emphasised that the meeting, chaired by India, will serve as a valuable platform for substantive discussions on pressing international issues and the prospects for strengthening global governance.





She noted that particular attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September. The discussions will focus on countries representing the global majority, reflecting the grouping’s expanding role in international affairs.





She confirmed that foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will participate in several sessions during the meeting. Lavrov’s visit will also include a full-format bilateral programme, with talks planned with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.





These discussions are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest, high, and working levels. Special attention will be devoted to preparations for meetings of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. Zakharova underlined that the entire mutually beneficial agenda will be reviewed during the talks.





Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) convened on 23–24 April. At this meeting, views were exchanged on current regional developments, underscoring the grouping’s role in addressing issues of global and regional significance.





BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.





It functions as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues with both global and regional impact, including matters of political and economic governance.





The official BRICS 2026 website highlights India’s chairship under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”





This theme reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach, articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit, and guides India’s leadership of the grouping this year.





ANI







