



The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram (IMO 9324734) successfully arrived at Gujarat’s Kandla Port on 14 April 2026, carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG and 24 crew members. The safe arrival was confirmed by a tracking update on VesselFinder, marking a significant milestone in India’s energy logistics.





The vessel’s passage through the Strait of Hormuz on 11 April was particularly noteworthy, given the strategic importance of this maritime route for India’s energy imports. The crossing took place during a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which provided a crucial window of stability for shipping operations in the region.





The cargo is vital for India’s domestic energy security, ensuring continuity in LPG supplies. ANI News highlighted the importance of this shipment to the national supply chain, underlining its role in maintaining stable energy availability for households and industries alike.





The Ministry of Shipping confirmed that the crew is safe, and Mid-day reported that no incidents involving Indian vessels were recorded in the 24 hours preceding the arrival. This assurance reflects the government’s active monitoring of maritime safety amid regional tensions.





Operational updates shared via Instagram confirmed that port activities across India remain unaffected, despite the geopolitical uncertainties in the Gulf. The smooth functioning of ports underscores India’s resilience in managing energy imports under challenging circumstances.





The Jag Vikram thus represents a key element in India’s broader effort to safeguard energy supplies, demonstrating both operational efficiency and strategic foresight in navigating volatile maritime environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







