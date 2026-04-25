



India’s Long-Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSOW) program has entered a decisive new phase, moving from the design stage into hardware realisation, say Alpha Defense™ on X





This marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to develop indigenous long-range strike capabilities, with the system now being physically constructed and prepared for testing.





The initial testing phase will involve launches from a ground-based launcher. These trials are intended to validate the weapon’s performance parameters before progressing to more complex integration and flight trials. Such a phased approach ensures that the system’s reliability and safety are thoroughly assessed before airborne deployment.





The LRSOW is designed to carry a payload in the 400kg class, a substantial capacity that underscores its potential for delivering heavy and precise ordnance over extended ranges. The structural integrity of the weapon is being ensured through the use of hardened EN24 and IS 2062 steel, materials known for their strength and durability under demanding operational conditions.





Ground Support Equipment (GSE) fabrication is already underway, which will facilitate the next stage of development. Following the ground-based launcher tests, the program will move towards ground integration and captive flight trials.





These trials will be conducted using Su-30MKI aircraft, India’s frontline multirole fighters, which are expected to serve as the primary launch platform for the LRSOW.





This transition from design to hardware realisation reflects the steady progress of India’s defence research and development ecosystem.





The LRSOW program, once fully matured, will provide the Indian Air Force with a potent long-range strike capability, enhancing its ability to engage high-value targets with precision at stand-off ranges.





Alpha Defense







