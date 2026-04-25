



The Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 6 concluded a new survey in the Indian Ocean Region in March 2025, operating near the Ninety East Ridge before arriving in Malé, Maldives, Damien Symon says ( @detresfa_ ).





Its activities, framed as scientific, have raised strategic concerns due to the vessel’s advanced seabed mapping capabilities and potential dual-use applications.





The Shi Yan 6, China’s first geophysical ocean research vessel, entered the Indian Ocean in March 2025. Officially, its mission was to conduct marine geological and geophysical surveys, but Indian observers noted that its operations carried clear military relevance.





The vessel was observed operating in the vicinity of the Ninety East Ridge, a prominent underwater feature in the eastern Indian Ocean, before making port in Male, Maldives. This deployment was part of a broader pattern of Chinese research activity in the region, which India has been monitoring closely.





© Damien Symon - @detresfa_





Equipped with advanced sub-bottom profilers, magnetometers, and multibeam echo sounders, Shi Yan 6 is capable of generating detailed seabed profiles. Such data is vital not only for scientific exploration but also for submarine navigation and undersea resource mapping.





The vessel’s survey work therefore has dual-use implications, potentially supporting both civilian research and military operations. Indian defence analysts have highlighted that seabed mapping of this kind could assist in identifying undersea features critical for submarine routes or cable-laying infrastructure.





The arrival of Shi Yan 6 in Male underscored China’s growing maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region. While presented as a scientific expedition, the timing and location of its operations raised questions about Beijing’s broader maritime domain awareness strategy.





India’s Ministry of Defence and the Navy’s Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) were reported to be tracking the vessel’s movements, reflecting heightened vigilance over foreign research ships operating near India’s maritime boundary and Exclusive Economic Zone.





The deployment of Shi Yan 6 coincided with the presence of other Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean, including Shen Hai Yi Hao and Lan Hai. Together, these ships were engaged in survey operations across different parts of the region, from the Bay of Bengal to the Arabian Sea.





Analysts suggested that their coordinated activities could be aimed at systematically mapping key underwater features along critical sea lanes.





The strategic significance of these surveys was further underscored by regional developments, including the cancellation of a planned BrahMos missile test near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





Against this backdrop, the presence of Chinese research vessels was seen as part of a broader effort to expand Beijing’s influence and operational knowledge in the Indian Ocean, a region central to India’s strategic and economic security.





Agencies











