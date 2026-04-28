



The VRDE Ranjeet project, also known as the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV), is emerging as a transformative programme in India’s land systems domain. Conceived by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is intended to replace the Indian Army’s ageing T-72 Ajeya fleet with a next-generation main battle tank.





The design and development are being spearheaded by the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) and the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), with induction expected around 2030.





The plan is ambitious, aiming to field approximately 1,770 units in three phases, marking one of the largest modernisation efforts in India’s armoured corps.





The Ranjeet platform is being designed with formidable firepower, featuring a 120mm or larger smoothbore main gun capable of firing six to eight rounds per minute.





Its penetration capability is expected to exceed 650mm of armour at a range of 2,000 metres, while guided weapons will allow engagements up to 15 kilometres.





This ensures that the tank will be able to counter heavily armoured adversaries and deliver precision strikes at extended ranges. The integration of artificial intelligence, network-centric warfare systems, and drone support further underscores its modernisation, positioning it as a highly advanced combat system.





In terms of mobility, the Ranjeet is projected to be a medium-weight main battle tank, weighing less than 60 tonnes. This lighter configuration compared to older, heavier tanks will provide enhanced manoeuvrability across diverse terrains.





Survivability is also a key focus, with advanced protection systems including active defences against missiles. These features collectively make the Ranjeet a balanced platform, combining firepower, protection, and agility to meet the demands of future battlefields.





Recent developments highlight the momentum behind the project. In September 2024, the Ministry of Defence approved the programme under the Make-I category, signalling strong government backing. By April 2025, partnerships were announced for the development of indigenous autoloader systems, a critical technological milestone.





The involvement of leading private sector firms such as Tata, Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro reflects a collaborative approach, leveraging India’s industrial base to accelerate progress. In April 2026, DRDO unveiled next-generation advanced armoured platforms, both tracked and wheeled, featuring 30mm crewless turrets and 65 percent indigenous content, with a target of reaching 90 percent.





These parallel advancements reinforce the broader ecosystem of indigenous armoured vehicle development.





The Ranjeet project is firmly aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to make India self-reliant in high-end armoured combat systems.





By transitioning from a force dependent on foreign imports to one capable of exporting advanced land vehicles, India is seeking to redefine its position in the global defence landscape.





The Future Ready Combat Vehicle thus represents not only a technological leap but also a strategic shift, embodying India’s aspirations for autonomy, innovation, and leadership in armoured warfare.





Agencies







