



INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, has docked at Gan in the Addu Atoll, marking a significant moment in India’s ongoing maritime engagement with the Maldives.





The High Commission of India in the Maldives highlighted the arrival in a post on X, stressing that the visit underscores “deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation.” This development reflects India’s broader regional outreach under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





The docking of INS Kalpeni follows an earlier milestone when INS Sunayna, a Saryu-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, arrived in Male on 6 April. That visit formed part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative, which embodies India’s strategic vision in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to deeper cooperation with neighbouring countries.





INS Sunayna is currently crewed by a multinational contingent from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries and was received with full naval honours by the Maldives National Defence Force. Prior to docking, joint exercises were conducted at sea, reinforcing operational coordination.





The exercises included intensive Joint Seamanship Training manoeuvres between INS Sunayna and MNDF Coast Guard assets. These drills focused on tactical station-keeping, advanced signalling, and extensive small arms firing for the crew.





Damage Control and Firefighting Drills were also carried out, showcasing practical readiness and interoperability. The three-day stay in Male facilitated Subject Matter Expert Exchanges to consolidate maritime domain awareness, further strengthening professional ties.





The visit was described as strategically important, being the first international stop in a 50-day deployment. It projected India’s role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region. The High Commission reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Maldives, emphasising its role as the ‘First Responder’ and a trusted partner in the archipelago’s developmental and security journey.





The presence of 39 international crew members from 16 countries, including MNDF personnel, was highlighted as a reflection of India’s vision of “leadership through partnership, strength through unity, progress through peace.”





The second edition of IOS SAGAR commenced on 16 March, following India’s assumption of the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in February. This edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations across the Indian Ocean Region.





IOS SAGAR builds on India’s long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.





Designed as a unique operational engagement programme, IOS SAGAR enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship.





By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability, and a shared understanding of maritime operations.





The arrival of INS Kalpeni at Addu Atoll thus reinforces India’s enduring commitment to collaborative maritime security and its deep-rooted ties with the Maldives.





ANI







