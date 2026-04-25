



Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Aragchi arrived in Islamabad on 25 April for bilateral discussions and the possibility of engaging with US negotiators Steve Wirkoff and Jared Kushner.





His arrival coincided with a strong statement from Iran’s military, which emphasised that a significant portion of the country’s missile capability had not been deployed during recent hostilities.





Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, told Iranian state media that strategic restraint had been exercised, while underlining that the Armed Forces had maintained full control over the skies of the occupied territories until just before the ceasefire was implemented.





Press TV reported that Talaei-Nik’s remarks suggested Iran had deliberately held back advanced weaponry, keeping substantial reserves intact. He praised the indigenous nature of Iran’s defence production, noting that the country’s weapons are manufactured through a fully domestic production line, ensuring self-sufficiency.





He added that this resilience was the result of more than 25 years of investment in the defence industry, which allowed production and support to continue even if some facilities were damaged, thanks to the geographical spread of infrastructure across the nation.





The Brigadier General revealed that around 9,000 companies are currently cooperating with the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence, underscoring the scale of Iran’s defence-industrial base. He also addressed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a lever of control for advancing the demands of the Iranian nation in response to the ongoing American blockade.





According to him, Iranian forces had successfully compelled enemy units to retreat in the Gulf of Oman through what he termed “smart and thorough control” of the maritime chokepoint.





Talaei-Nik further highlighted domestic solidarity, describing recent large-scale pro-establishment rallies as a “social miracle.” He claimed that more than 30 million people had signed up for a national campaign pledging readiness to defend the nation, a mobilisation he argued had thwarted attempts to sow internal division.





His comments were framed as evidence of unity between the military and the population in the face of external pressure.





The Iranian Army’s message came as the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released an assessment pointing to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership. The report stated that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi and his close circle had repeatedly blocked efforts by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other pragmatist officials to push the regime towards a more flexible negotiating stance. This dynamic highlighted the tension between hardline military figures and political actors seeking compromise.





ANI







