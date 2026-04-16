



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, speaking at the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, underscored that national security is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon. He emphasised that the greatest mistake in assessing a nation’s strength lies in overlooking the willpower of its people.





While military strength remains critical, Doval insisted that the inherent strength of citizens often proves decisive in matters of security. Addressing students in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, he highlighted that national security is not the sole responsibility of the armed forces, police, or intelligence agencies, but a collective responsibility shared by the entire nation.





He explained that national security encompasses military might, technological prowess, natural resources, diplomatic strength, and human capital.





However, errors frequently occur when evaluating the comprehensive power of a nation, particularly in underestimating the willpower and resilience of its people.





To illustrate this, Doval cited global examples. He pointed out that the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1988–89, the United States’ withdrawal from Vietnam in the 1970s, and America’s inability to achieve its objectives in Afghanistan were not due to a lack of technology or military strength.





Instead, the decisive factor was the spirit and commitment of the local population, which he described as the nation’s willpower. He stressed that the ultimate aim of warfare is to break the adversary’s morale, compelling them to accept terms of a treaty.





Doval further noted that the role of citizens is crucial in cultivating this strength. He emphasised the importance of public awareness regarding national security, observing that India is currently witnessing a new awakening in this regard. For the first time in a long period, he said, there is recognition that national security is a shared responsibility, and the combined strength of the people constitutes national morale.





Highlighting the role of professionals in the security ecosystem, including those in academia, research, and operational fields, Doval remarked that their knowledge, technical expertise, and awareness significantly influence outcomes.





He also stressed the importance of character and discipline, noting that mental power and teamwork are essential qualities for excelling in the field.





Commitment, he added, is the third indispensable element. The domain of national security demands the highest level of dedication. Addressing youngsters aspiring to join the security sector, he asserted that this is a game with no silver medals: one is either victorious or vanquished. Victory makes history, while defeat consigns one to history, with existence itself at stake.





During the ceremony, President Murmu conferred upon Doval an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in recognition of his contributions to national security. Accepting the honour, Doval expressed his gratitude with humility, acknowledging the significance of the recognition.





PTI







