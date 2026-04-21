



Iran and the United States are locked in a perilous confrontation as the ceasefire deadline of 22 April draws near.





The atmosphere has become increasingly tense following sharp remarks from Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, who accused President Donald Trump of deliberately undermining diplomacy through aggressive rhetoric and repeated violations of the truce.





Ghalibaf declared that Tehran would not participate in talks conducted under duress, describing Washington’s approach as an attempt to turn negotiations into a “table of surrender”. He warned that Iran was prepared to unveil “new cards on the battlefield” if the situation escalated into open conflict.





This uncompromising stance was triggered by Trump’s latest ultimatum. In an interview with PBS News, the president bluntly stated that if no breakthrough was achieved by the deadline, “then lots of bombs start going off”.





The remark has amplified global fears of renewed hostilities. Trump also cast doubt on whether Iran would attend the Islamabad summit, noting that although a mutual agreement had been reached, Tehran’s participation was not assured. He stressed that the American delegation would proceed regardless, signalling Washington’s readiness to either conclude a deal or abruptly shift strategy if talks collapse.





The deadlock stems from long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. Although the current 14-day truce has temporarily halted combat, mistrust continues to poison the atmosphere.





Iranian state media has suggested that Tehran may boycott the Islamabad summit, citing Washington’s “excessive demands and inconsistent positions” as justification for withdrawal.





Further complicating matters, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi raised concerns during discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. He accused the United States of “provocative actions and repeated ceasefire violations”, pointing specifically to interference with Iranian merchant vessels and contradictory statements from the White House.





Araghchi emphasised that Tehran would carefully assess “all aspects” of the situation before committing to future talks.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced this position, rejecting any notion of bowing to American coercion. In a statement on X, he insisted that “honouring commitments is the foundation of any meaningful dialogue” and accused Washington of sending “unconstructive signals” ahead of the deadline.





Pezeshkian argued that the US posture was a transparent attempt to force Iran into submission, asserting that such a goal could never be achieved through pressure. He described recent American conduct as carrying a “bitter message” of surrender, which Iran would firmly resist.





As the fragile ceasefire nears its expiration, both sides remain entrenched in a dangerous standoff. With threats of renewed hostilities looming, the prospects for success at the Islamabad talks appear increasingly bleak, leaving the region braced for potential escalation.





ANI







