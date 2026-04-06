

Israel currently estimates that Iran retains a stockpile of more than 1,000 missiles capable of striking its territory. Simultaneously, Hezbollah’s arsenal in Lebanon is believed to include as many as 10,000 shorter-range rockets.

These figures, cited in Israeli military briefings over the weekend, suggest that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could persist for many more months despite assertions from Israel and the United States that their primary military objectives are being met.





The disclosure of these figures represents a notable shift in policy. An Israeli air force intelligence officer provided the specific tally of remaining Iranian ballistic missiles during an interview with Channel 12, breaking from a previous refusal to share official estimates.





Meanwhile, the figure regarding Hezbollah’s 8,000 to 10,000 remaining rockets was reported by Israel’s Army Radio and subsequently confirmed by a spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces.





Before the outbreak of hostilities, it was believed that Tehran possessed approximately 2,000 intermediate-range ballistic missiles with the reach to hit Israel. According to senior Israeli officials, more than 500 of these have since been launched or destroyed on the ground.





However, the intelligence lieutenant-colonel noted that bringing the Iranian threat to zero is an unrealistic goal, as the Republic continues to fire from dozens of tunnel silos hidden in remote mountainous regions that are exceptionally difficult to destroy pre-emptively.





In Lebanon, Israel is conducting a parallel campaign to push back Hezbollah. The guerrilla group has been launching between 200 and 250 rockets daily, primarily targeting Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon.





These salvos have forced tens of thousands of civilians in northern Israel to remain in bomb shelters. Similar scenes have played out in central cities, though at a lower frequency, due to the longer-range Iranian missile strikes.





To mitigate the danger to the public, the IDF is currently refining its launch-detection technologies. The aim is to provide citizens within the range of Hezbollah’s rockets more time—often a matter of mere seconds—to find adequate cover.





Despite the persistent threat, the Israeli government is attempting to restore some level of normalcy. The Education Ministry plans to announce a phased return to in-person schooling this week, while airports are increasing passenger capacity and cinemas have begun to reopen under specific assembly restrictions.





The diplomatic and military rhetoric remains sharp, with no signs of de-escalation from Iran or Hezbollah. Israel has warned that continued provocations will result in strikes targeting Iran’s national infrastructure and the regime’s functional capabilities. Adding to the pressure, US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iranian power plants and bridges as early as Tuesday if regional stability is not restored.





Agencies







