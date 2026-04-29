



Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has stated that the Yelahanka Air Force Station land, where the Aero India show is held, is part of the Gantiganahalli reserve forest, reported New Indian Express.





He explained that over 444 acres of land had been granted to the Indian Air Force in Jarakabande Kaval, but this grant was cancelled by the local deputy commissioner in 2017.





Since then, the forest department has been attempting to recover the land, as once a parcel is notified as forest, it must remain so under the rules. The minister confirmed that the IAF has been asked either to return the land or provide alternative land in exchange.





He added that a similar situation exists with the Peenya plantation, which is under HMT, and that the government is engaged in a legal battle over it. So far, encroached forest land worth Rs 10,000 crore has been reclaimed, and efforts to recover more such land across Karnataka are ongoing, with the aim of expanding green cover and creating lung spaces.





Khandre was speaking at a workshop on extreme heat and its impact on Bangalore, organised by the Karnataka Media Academy and Asar Social Impact Advisors. He noted that a survey is being conducted with the revenue and other departments to identify forest land parcels across the state, which will then be recovered.





On the issue of depleting water levels in tanks and lakes, and their pollution, he said the Indian Institute of Science has been tasked with studying the impact of secondary treated water on crops, cattle and people. According to a report, pollution levels are not significant, but further investigation is required. He also emphasised the need for an audit of afforestation carried out by various organisations.





The minister stressed that saplings should be planted along highways and road dividers, and directed the forest department to post afforestation details on its website. He pointed out that many lakes in Bangalrore have been encroached upon, with high-rise buildings constructed on them, and warned that the city’s rapid growth requires proper planning to protect water bodies and green cover.





He said the impact of high-rise developments should also be studied. Khandre highlighted that Karnataka has formulated a State Action Plan on Climate Change, and steps are being taken to mitigate the effects of global warming. He mentioned that the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute has begun implementing the action plan.





NIE







