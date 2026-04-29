



Flight operations at Jodhpur Airport resumed after nearly a month-long suspension as resurfacing work on the main runway was completed.





The reopening was marked by the landing of an Indian Air Force Dornier aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday, symbolising the successful completion of the upgrade. Officials confirmed that the resurfacing was finished on schedule due to coordinated efforts and meticulous planning, allowing civil flights to recommence without delay.





The South Western Air Command highlighted the seamless teamwork and relentless work output at Air Force Station Jodhpur, which ensured timely completion of the critical phase of resurfacing. Civil aviation authorities also confirmed that passenger operations have returned to normal, with check-in, baggage drop and other processes running smoothly.





The Airports Authority of India noted that passengers were welcomed back at the terminal, with the Airport Director interacting with them, and reported visible delight and satisfaction among travellers.





Meanwhile, the government clarified that recent disruptions at Jaipur Airport were unrelated to Jodhpur’s closure and were instead due to scheduled maintenance. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha that repair work at Jaipur International Airport was carried out between 17 and 23 March 2026 during afternoon hours.





The minister explained that the work was planned in consultation with airlines and notified in advance through a Notice to Airmen, with carriers adjusting schedules and informing passengers of cancellations or delays. The maintenance was part of essential pre-monsoon preparations.





The government reiterated that airlines are free to determine routes and capacity based on commercial viability following deregulation of the domestic aviation sector. To safeguard passenger interests, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued rules on facilities to be provided in cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays.





Authorities also emphasised ongoing measures to improve passenger experience, including expansion of terminal capacity, the introduction of DigiYatra, self-baggage drop systems, and enhanced assistance for passengers with reduced mobility.





Additionally, the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, continues to expand air links to smaller cities. So far, 663 routes connecting 95 unserved and underserved airports have been operationalised under the scheme, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening regional aviation infrastructure.





ANI







