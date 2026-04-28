



Engineering major Larsen & Toubro has announced its entry into the industrial electronics segment, marking a significant expansion of its technology footprint and manufacturing capabilities.





On 24 April, the company launched a new vertical, L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), with manufacturing operations beginning at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu. The unit will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will serve business-to-business demand across high-growth sectors such as industrial robotics, power electronics and mobility.





To start, two manufacturing lines have been commissioned at the Coimbatore facility, offering electronics manufacturing services to both domestic and international clients. L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan emphasised that the move aligns with the company’s long-term strategy.





He stated that the foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards the Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical manufacturing. He added that LTEPS would strengthen the domestic electronics ecosystem while opening new avenues for growth.





The new vertical builds upon L&T’s established strengths in strategic electronics and will focus on developing and manufacturing systems across multiple domains, including communication platforms and electronics system design and manufacturing.





The company intends to combine in-house research and development with technology partnerships and advanced testing infrastructure to deliver market-ready solutions. Plans have also been outlined to scale up the business, with future expansion earmarked across a 40-acre zone within the Coimbatore campus.





This expansion is expected to cover the full industrial electronics value chain, from research and product development to contract manufacturing, sourcing, testing and validation.





The move comes as L&T deepens its presence in high-technology sectors, complementing the work of its defence arm, L&T Defence, which operates under L&T Precision Engineering & Systems. As one of India’s largest private-sector defence manufacturers, L&T Defence has built capabilities across land systems, naval platforms, aerospace and advanced electronics.





It has been involved in programs ranging from artillery systems and missile launchers to naval shipbuilding and aerospace structures, including collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organisation.





The company has also invested in emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0-enabled systems, which are expected to complement the new industrial electronics venture.





Industry observers view the launch of LTEPS as part of L&T’s broader strategy to integrate advanced electronics with its core engineering and defence businesses.





This positioning is seen as a way to capture opportunities in both domestic manufacturing and global supply chains, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in India’s industrial and defence technology landscape.





Agencies







