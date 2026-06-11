



India’s aerospace industry reached a significant milestone on Wednesday when the country’s first ‘Made-in-India’ Airbus C295 military transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, Gujarat.





This achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s defence manufacturing program and underscores the growing role of the private sector in producing advanced military platforms.





The aircraft is the first of forty C295 transport planes to be built in India under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force. This collaboration is part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s aerospace ecosystem and reduce reliance on imports.





The successful test flight is a crucial step in the post-production testing process and advances the program’s objective of delivering the first domestically manufactured C295 aircraft to the Air Force later this year.





Airbus Defence expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, and Government of India for their trust, stating that the program represents the future of Indian aerospace.





The company highlighted that the C295 India program is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector, making it a game-changer for the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision.





The project also reflects the combined efforts of Airbus, TATA Advanced Systems Limited, and numerous Indian MSMEs engaged in producing aircraft components across the country.





The C295 is expected to replace the ageing An-32 transport aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force. It is capable of carrying up to 9,000 kilograms of payload, accommodating twenty-four stretchers for medical evacuation, and transporting a number of paratroopers comparable to the An-32.





Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of missions, including troop transport, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations. The aircraft’s ability to operate from short and unprepared airstrips further enhances its utility in India’s diverse operational environments.





Beyond its immediate role in replacing legacy aircraft, the C295 program is a landmark in India’s aerospace journey. It represents the first time a military aircraft has been produced in India by a private sector facility, signalling a shift away from the traditional dominance of state-owned enterprises.





The program is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs, foster advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen India’s position in global defence supply chains. It also provides India with critical know-how in aircraft assembly, systems integration, and quality assurance, which will be invaluable for future indigenous aerospace projects.





The maiden test flight of the C295 is therefore not just a technical achievement but a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It demonstrates the country’s ability to execute complex aerospace projects within tight timelines and lays the foundation for future advancements in military aviation.





The successful flight from Vadodara is a clear indication that India is steadily building the capacity to design, manufacture, and sustain advanced aircraft domestically, reinforcing its strategic autonomy and industrial strength.





Agencies







