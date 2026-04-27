



New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced that his country will sign a Free Trade Agreement with India on Monday, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation agreement” that will open access to one of the world’s largest markets for Kiwi exporters.





He made the announcement in a social media post, sharing a video message that outlined the expected benefits of the deal.





In his message, Luxon emphasised the scale of the opportunity, noting that the agreement would give New Zealand exporters unprecedented access to India’s vast consumer base and rapidly growing economy.





He highlighted that India, with its 1.4 billion people, is set to become the third largest economy in the world, making this deal a transformative step for New Zealand’s trade ambitions.





Luxon stressed that the agreement would improve New Zealand’s competitive position globally, placing its exporters on an equal or better footing compared to international rivals. He pointed to India’s expanding middle class as a key driver of demand that New Zealand businesses could now tap into more effectively.





He underlined the importance of trade to New Zealand’s economy, reminding citizens that one in four jobs in the country are already linked to trade. According to him, the new FTA will mean more jobs on farms and orchards, boosting incomes and economic activity across the nation.





He added that this would translate into more money flowing into local communities and greater opportunities for families to prosper.





Luxon also linked the agreement to wider national benefits, stating that a stronger economy would enable greater public investment in essential services such as roads, schools, hospitals, and policing. He described the deal as a “big win” for New Zealand, making it easier for exporters to sell more of their renowned products to the world.





He listed examples of sectors expected to benefit, including kiwifruit from the Bay of Plenty, wine from Central Otago, seafood, meat, and honey.





Luxon reiterated that exports underpin New Zealand’s economy, and enabling these sectors to compete globally would support jobs, higher wages, and sustained economic growth.





Summing up the benefits for citizens, he said the agreement would ultimately mean “more money for Kiwis’ back pockets.”





ANI







