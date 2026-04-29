



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers’ gathering in Bishkek.





Singh described the interaction as a pleasure, sharing the update on social media, though there has been no official word yet on the substance of the talks. Alongside this engagement, Singh also met Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, noting that it was a great interaction during the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meet in Bishkek.





The meeting with Admiral Dong Jun formed part of a wider series of strategic engagements Singh is conducting with regional leaders to discuss matters of security and stability. His official program in the Kyrgyz capital began with a solemn tribute at Victory Square, where he laid a wreath to honour fallen heroes, setting the tone for his diplomatic exchanges.





Singh’s arrival in Bishkek on Monday marked the start of his participation in the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, where regional security and the ongoing crisis in West Asia are expected to dominate deliberations.





Defence chiefs from member nations are scheduled to discuss critical issues such as international peace, counter-terrorism initiatives, and enhanced defence cooperation within the bloc. According to the Defence Ministry, this year’s summit is being held against the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia, with the SCO expected to explore strategies to mitigate the impact of hostilities.





Upon his arrival, Singh was accorded a traditional ceremonial reception, which included being offered Borsok, a popular Kyrgyz delicacy. Beyond the formal summit, he is expected to continue bilateral meetings with counterparts from several participating countries to strengthen mutual security interests.





The SCO, which currently includes India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus, has grown into one of the world’s largest political and economic bodies. Since becoming a full member in 2017, India has played a pivotal role in the grouping, notably assuming the rotating chairmanship in 2023.





PTI







