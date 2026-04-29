India’s human spaceflight program has entered a decisive stage with the Indian Space Research Organisation beginning the integration of its humanoid robot Vyommitra into the crew module for the maiden uncrewed HLVM3-G1/OM1 mission, reported India Today.





This exercise is designed to test crew systems and validate ground safety measures before astronauts, referred to as Gaganyaatris, are flown under the Gaganyaan mission.





Vyommitra has been developed to simulate astronaut functions in space and will play a central role in testing life-support systems, crew interfaces and microgravity conditions during the upcoming mission.





The robot will collect critical data that will help refine systems and procedures before human crews are sent into orbit. Engineers are currently focused on ensuring seamless integration with onboard systems, including communication, environmental monitoring and response simulations.





The HLVM3 rocket, a human-rated version of India’s heavy-lift launch vehicle, will carry Vyommitra on this crucial test flight. This mission is intended to validate the performance of crew-related hardware and software in space conditions, laying the groundwork for subsequent crewed flights.





Parallel to these preparations, ISRO is advancing ground safety systems, which are essential for any human spaceflight program. Among these is the Flight Crew Emergency Egress System, a specialised infrastructure designed to evacuate astronauts from the launch pad in case of emergencies such as fire, fuel leaks or other hazards before launch.





Unlike the onboard Crew Escape System, which is activated during in-flight emergencies, the egress system is intended for use while the rocket remains on the launch pad. It functions as a rapid evacuation mechanism, allowing astronauts to exit the crew module and move to safety within seconds.





The system employs a zipline-based mechanism, enabling Gaganyaatris to slide quickly away from the launch tower to a secure distance. This ground-based emergency exit is a standard feature in global human spaceflight operations and is critical for ensuring crew safety during the vulnerable pre-launch phase.





ISRO has been conducting rigorous tests of the system to validate its speed, reliability and ability to function under extreme conditions. These trials are aimed at ensuring that astronauts can be evacuated safely even in worst-case scenarios.





The simultaneous progress on both flight hardware and safety infrastructure reflects India’s cautious and methodical approach to human spaceflight. With Vyommitra’s integration underway and safety systems being validated, the HLVM3-G1/OM1 mission is set to mark a major milestone in India’s journey towards sending humans into space.





However, ISRO has not yet announced a date for the maiden test launch of this uncrewed mission.





India Today







