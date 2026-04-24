



Hyderabad-based Redon Systems has achieved a significant milestone with the successful testing of the Bheeshan Multi-Barrel Munition Launcher System (MBMLS).





This marks India’s first indigenous vehicle-mounted platform designed for the rapid deployment of loitering munitions. The system demonstrated its ability to launch up to 18 Achuk-150 loitering munitions in just two minutes, underscoring a leap in artillery and precision strike capabilities.





The Bheeshan MBMLS is equipped with a multi-barrel launcher configuration that enables rapid-fire deployment. Each Achuk-150 munition can be launched at intervals of four seconds, ensuring a steady and overwhelming strike capability against high-value targets. This rapid deployment feature provides a decisive edge in scenarios requiring immediate and concentrated firepower.





The Achuk-150 loitering munition is a barrel-launched, fixed-wing system designed for precision-guided strikes. It is equipped with AI-driven optical homing, allowing autonomous identification and engagement of targets with high accuracy.





This integration of artificial intelligence enhances operational effectiveness by reducing reliance on external guidance and increasing adaptability in dynamic battlefield conditions.





Operational flexibility is another hallmark of the Achuk-150 system. Its design allows commanders to deploy munitions across a wide range of scenarios, from suppressing enemy artillery to neutralising fortified positions.





The combination of rapid launch capability and precision targeting makes the system a force multiplier, particularly in high-intensity conflicts where speed and accuracy are critical.





The system was tested during Exercise TOPCHI, where it showcased its ability to deliver swift, lethal, and cost-effective strikes. By integrating loitering munitions into a vehicle-mounted, multi-barrel launcher, India has created a platform that blends the advantages of drones with the firepower of traditional artillery.





This innovation offers a strategic advantage by enabling cost-effective, lethal strikes that can be deployed swiftly and at scale, reshaping the contours of battlefield engagement.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







