



President Donald Trump has announced that the planned US delegation visit to Pakistan has been cancelled, citing Iran’s refusal to meet directly with American negotiators in Islamabad. Instead, Trump said talks would continue remotely, noting that Tehran has submitted a new proposal which he described as offering “a lot but not enough,” though he withheld specifics.





The peace effort remains stalled, with Trump attributing the deadlock to “infighting” within Tehran’s leadership. Iran’s foreign minister, after meeting Pakistani mediators, questioned whether Washington was genuinely committed to diplomacy.





Meanwhile, the economic standoff is intensifying. The US naval blockade has driven up food prices and unemployment inside Iran, while Tehran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz continues to send shockwaves through global markets.





Agencies







