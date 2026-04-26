



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on regional stability and the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.





According to Al Jazeera, the meeting centred on pressing security concerns, economic interests, and coordination amid heightened tensions in the region following the fallout of the Israel–Iran war. The talks were seen as a significant step in strengthening bilateral engagement and aligning positions on shared challenges.





This meeting followed Doval’s earlier visit to Saudi Arabia on 20 April, undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of India’s broader outreach to the Gulf. In Riyadh, Doval held high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership, including the Energy Minister, the Foreign Minister, and his security counterpart.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that these discussions were helpful in exchanging views on regional issues and enhancing bilateral ties.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s outreach to Gulf countries continues under the Prime Minister’s guidance, with Doval’s visit to Saudi Arabia forming a key part of this diplomatic effort.





The talks in Riyadh were described as a critical exchange of views on regional instability and a step toward cementing bilateral ties. Discussions focused on four key pillars of the India–Saudi relationship: ensuring stable supply chains despite threats to global trade routes, addressing concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf, enhancing intelligence sharing and coordination, and strengthening economic ties. These priorities reflect India’s strategic interest in maintaining stability in the Gulf, a region vital for energy imports and home to millions of Indian expatriates.





India has adopted a calibrated diplomatic stance as regional spill overs affect Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. The ongoing conflict has disrupted shipping corridors and raised humanitarian concerns, prompting New Delhi to advocate for restraint from all warring parties, protection of civilians in conflict zones, and dialogue-based resolution to prevent further escalation.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that active contact with stakeholders, including Israel, Palestine, and Iran, remains essential to safeguard India’s strategic and economic interests during this period of geopolitical realignment.





The Abu Dhabi meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Ajit Doval thus forms part of a broader pattern of Indian engagement with Gulf partners, aimed at reinforcing regional stability, protecting energy security, and ensuring the welfare of its diaspora.





Against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, India’s diplomatic outreach underscores its determination to play a constructive role in fostering dialogue and cooperation across the region.





ANI







