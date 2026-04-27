



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated BEML’s Aditya Plant in Bangalore, marking a significant step forward in India’s indigenous bullet train programme.





He announced that the Atmanirbhar version B-28 is now being designed domestically through collaboration between the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and BEML.





Manufacturing will take place at the newly launched Aditya facility, which is equipped with advanced, high-precision machinery, including robotic laser welding systems. This initiative is expected to enable the indigenous production of bullet trains under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.





During the inauguration, Vaishnaw emphasised that the Aditya Plant will play a crucial role in India’s high-speed rail ambitions.





He also highlighted progress on semi-high-speed rail connectivity, noting that the Vande Bharat service to Mangalore and onwards to Madgaon is being planned.





Electrification between Hassan and Mangalore has been completed, with testing and trials currently underway. Operations are expected to commence within the next few months, extending Vande Bharat services across coastal Karnataka.





The minister further announced new train services connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. One will be a superfast service via Hubli Dharwad, while the other will be a Vande Bharat sleeper service directly linking Bengaluru to Mumbai. Both services are scheduled to begin within a couple of months, enhancing connectivity between the two major cities.





On urban rail infrastructure, Vaishnaw stated that the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has gained momentum following key administrative changes.





He noted that with a strong technical hand now leading the project as managing director, progress has improved significantly. He added that land acquisition is advancing well, ensuring steady development of the suburban rail system.





ANI







